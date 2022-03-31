Morocco Reports 105 New COVID-19 Cases over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, March 31 - Morocco recorded 105 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the ministry of Health and Social Protection said Wednesday, adding that 73 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,787,092 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,259,464, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 6,133,267 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rose to 1,163,214, while recoveries increased to 1,146,532, i.e. a recovery rate of 98.6%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (48), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (22), Marrakech-Safi (20), the Oriental (05), Souss-Massa (03), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (03), Fez-Meknes (02) and Draa-Tafilalet (01).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they stood at 16,060 (fatality rate of 1.4%), with one new death reported in the region of Casablanca-Settat.

The number of active cases rose to 622, with three severe cases recorded in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

MAP 30 March 2022