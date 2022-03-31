Submit Release
News Search

There were 963 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,677 in the last 365 days.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Holds Talks with Chairman of French Senate's France-Morocco Friendship Group

Minister of Foreign Affairs Holds Talks with Chairman of French Senate's France-Morocco Friendship G

MOROCCO, March 31 - Morocco's Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, held talks Wednesday in Rabat with the chairman of the France-Morocco Friendship Group at the French Senate, Christian Cambon.

Speaking to the press after this meeting, Cambon expressed his joy with "this interparliamentary relationship of which we have been deprived for nearly two years due to COVID-19."

"France and Morocco have absolutely privileged relations, which deserve to be regularly revisited to be nourished by the events and crises that arise," he said, emphasizing the importance of the France-Morocco Friendship Group; "a positive driving force for the relations' development, regardless of the context."

Regarding the Moroccan Sahara issue, Cambon said that following the Spanish and German statements, "developments must occur" on the French side, reiterating his personal support for the Kingdom "as a parliamentarian and friend of Morocco."

Cambon, who also serves as chairman of French Senate's Foreign Affairs, Defense and Armed Forces Committee, revealed that the Ukrainian crisis was on the meeting's menu, highlighting the importance of "French-Moroccan solidarity to cope with all the excesses that the crisis will lead to."

MAP 30 March 2022

You just read:

Minister of Foreign Affairs Holds Talks with Chairman of French Senate's France-Morocco Friendship Group

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.