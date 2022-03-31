Submit Release
Moroccan Foreign Minister Holds Talks with His Senegalese Peer

MOROCCO, March 31 - Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, held on Wednesday in Rabat, talks with Senegalese Minister of Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad, Aïssata Tall Sall.

In a statement to the press after the meeting, Tall Sall said that her talks with Bourita were an opportunity to highlight the excellent level of relations between Morocco and Senegal, which are "part of this great fraternal friendship".

"It is a tradition that is enshrined and is at the level of this sincere traditional friendship between the Moroccan and Senegalese peoples and between HM King Mohammed VI and President Macky Sall," she said.

She stressed that this meeting was an opportunity "to discuss working relations and how to enhance and deepen cooperation between the Kingdom of Morocco and Senegal”.

"Obviously, we discussed international issues, including Ukraine and African issues, Senegal being the chair of the African Union," she added.

The visit of Aïssata Tall Sall falls within the framework of the 21st ordinary session of the Executive Council of the Community of Sahel-Saharan States (CEN-SAD), which is currently held in Rabat, following the decision taken by the Extraordinary Summit (April 13, 2019 in N'Djamena), with the participation of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Member States to discuss various issues aimed at revitalizing this regional grouping.

MAP 30 March 2022

