Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Trend, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027`

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report titled ‘Global nucleic acid isolation and purification market’, published by emergenresearch, is methodically curated by our team of analysts, keeping readers’ understanding in mind, and includes a wide-ranging database of industry distribution. The report takes a closer look at the historical and current market scenarios to accurately predict the global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market outlook over the forecast duration (2019-2027). Researchers have taken a holistic approach towards the global market analysis and highlighted the factors that influence the overall growth of the market. The study involves the use of efficient analytical tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces to inspect the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats associated with the growth of the various market segments. The report provides crucial details, such as the market shares of the key players, which help the reader attain a comprehensive outlook of the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market.

Key participants include QIAGEN, Danaher, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Promega Corporation, among others.



The persistence of automated nucleic acid isolation and purification systems development for high sample processing has simplified RNA and DNA isolation significantly, thereby creating lucrative market growth channels. Such systems will minimize labor and time costs, improve worker health, laboratory performance, reproducibility, and results in quality.

Biopharmaceutical products have become increasingly popular with acid products based on nucleic acids, such as small interfering RNAs, DNA vaccines, and antisense oligonucleotides (AS ONs). These products are used as effective instruments for medical professionals to treat genetic, cancer, and contagious diseases through clinical approaches. This has increased the use in the industry of techniques of DNA or RNA insulation.

The increasing technological development, a wide variety of diagnostic applications for nucleic acid testing, and expanded biotechnology and medical research are driving the demand for the nucleic acid isolation and purification market.

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Size – USD 2,370.0 Million in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.9%, Market Trends –high demand in the biotechnology and healthcare sector

The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

By product, instruments are likely to grow at a faster rate of 7.8% in the forecast period. The significance of nucleic acid isolation and purification varies from research activities to applications comprising food development. Nucleic acid isolation and purification permits the diagnosis of patients suffering from genetic mutations.

By type, DNA held the largest nucleic acid isolation and purification market share in 2019. DNA extraction is of immense importance to research genetic reasons for disease and for drugs and diagnostics development. Besides, it is vital for performing forensic science and the detection of viruses and bacteria.

By the method, the magnetic-bead method is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the period 2020-2027 in nucleic acid isolation and purification market. In contrast with other approaches, this method has become extremely popular with researchers because it utilizes high capabilities in the development of paramagnetic particles for isolating nucleic acids that provide a higher yield and purity.

The nucleic acid isolation and purification market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to have the fastest CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period because of major investments in public and private fields to research into genomics and precision medicine.

In April 2019, MagMax isolation kits based on magnetic bead technology had been developed by Thermo Fisher. Such kits are used to isolate RNA and DNA in samples of flora, microorganisms, viral and gram-negative bacteria.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Emergen Research has segmented the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market on the basis of product, type, method, application, end-users, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Kits & Reagents

Instruments

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

RNA

DNA

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Column-Based

Magnetic Bead-Based

Reagent-Based

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Precision Medicine

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Agriculture & Animal Research

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Academic Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Others

Market Taxonomy:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Geographical Landscape – Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

