Patient Engagement Solutions Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report 2020- 2028

Growing adoption of patient engagement solutions and increasing geriatric population are key factors driving market revenue growth

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report titled ‘Global patient engagement solutions market ', published by emergenresearch, is methodically curated by our team of analysts, keeping readers’ understanding in mind, and includes a wide-ranging database of industry distribution. The report takes a closer look at the historical and current market scenarios to accurately predict the global Patient Engagement Solutions market outlook over the forecast duration (2019-2027). Researchers have taken a holistic approach towards the global market analysis and highlighted the factors that influence the overall growth of the market. The study involves the use of efficient analytical tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces to inspect the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats associated with the growth of the various market segments. The report provides crucial details, such as the market shares of the key players, which help the reader attain a comprehensive outlook of the Patient Engagement Solutions market.

Growing adoption of patient engagement solutions and increasing geriatric population are key factors driving market revenue growth.Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size – USD 13.49 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.2%, Market Trend – Rising prevalence of chronic diseases

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Patient Engagement Solutions market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Patient Engagement Solutions market players

Patient Engagement Solutions Market research report depicts the latest market scenario with updated trends and segmentation of the products and services. The study provides crucial information on the market situation, size, share, growth factors of the Patient Engagement Solutions

Cloud-based distribution helps to promote a hassle-free exchange of knowledge between patients and healthcare professionals, as bulk data can be kept on these systems and remote access is also possible.

Software & hardware segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021, due to continuous development of patient engagement solutions and their expanding applications in consulting, education, and implementation. Electronic solutions are simple to set up and use, and they enable easy access to vital pharmaceutical information, along with allowing healthcare practitioners to share drugs remotely.

Patient engagement solutions market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Increasing geriatric population, high incidence/prevalence of chronic diseases, rising adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), rapid adoption of technology, and increasing awareness about the benefits of early disease diagnosis are some key factors driving revenue growth of the North America market.

Some major companies profiled in the global market report include Cerner Corporation (Oracle), NXGN Management, LLC, Epic Systems Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, McKesson Corporation, ResMed, Klara Technologies, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Athenahealth Inc., and CPSI.

Radical Highlights of the Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Patient Engagement Solutions market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Patient Engagement Solutions market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Emergen Research has segmented the global patient engagement solutions market on the basis of component, functionality, delivery mode, application, end-use, therapeutic area, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Software & Hardware

Standalone

Integrated

Service

Consulting

Training & Implementation

Support & Maintenance

Others

Functionality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Communication

Health Tracking & Insights

Billing & Payments

Administration

Patient Education

Others

Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

On-premise Solution

Cloud-based Solution

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Home Health Management

Population Health Management

Outpatient Health Management

In-Patient Health Management

Financial Health Management

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Providers

Payers

Patients

Others

Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Health & Wellness

Chronic Disease Management

Others

Highlights of the Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report:

This research report focuses on the Patient Engagement Solutions Market overview, market share, demand and supply ratio, and import/export details, supply chain analysis, and others.

The report includes different approaches and procedures used by established market players for efficient business decisions.

The report offers detailed information regarding the production value, strategies adopted by the key market players, their products/services offerings, and many more.

Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/patient-engagement-solutions-market

