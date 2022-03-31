Soil Stabilization Market worth $ 34.44 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 4.6% CAGR: Verified Market Research™

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing infrastructural and construction activities around the globe are driving the demand of the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Soil Stabilization Market research study published by Emergen research is an extensive collection of insightful information about the Soil Stabilization industry. The report covers the Soil Stabilization Market segmentation along with a detailed outline of the Soil Stabilization market size with regards to volume and valuation. The report provides comprehensive coverage of the Soil Stabilization market scenario for the current period and forecast timeline of 2020-2027. The Soil Stabilization market report contains an in-depth analysis of the historical, current, and projected revenues for every industry vertical, segment, end-use industries, applications, and regions.

The Soil Stabilization Market will be worth USD 34.44 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to increasing infrastructural and construction activities around the globe. Increasing need to enhance and improve the strength and bearing capacity as well as other engineering properties of soil is expected to drive the growth of the soil stabilization market. The cost-effective method of converting poor quality soil into a string impermeable medium has increased the utilization of the soil stabilization system.

As soil stabilization uses the soil available in the site, it saves landfill taxes, which is increasing the demand for the products. The government of several countries is trying to promote the use of waste materials in construction, which will help in the growth of the soil stabilization market. The government is investing heavily in infrastructural activities to build enhanced railways, dams, and roadway networks, schools, and hospitals, which is expected to drive the growth of the soil stabilization market over the forecast period.

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Soil Stabilization market.

Regional Analysis:

This section of the report offers valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Soil Stabilization market, alongside estimating the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Furthermore, the growth prospects of each segment and sub-segment have been meticulously described in the report.

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Soil Stabilization Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

Key participants include AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., Fayat, SNF Holding Company Inc., Carmeuse, Wirtgen Group, Global Road Technology, Graymont Limited, Aggrebind, and Soilworks, among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In February 2019, Volvo Construction Equipment joined forces with National Geographic to help in building embankments across Sundarbans in order to protect the land from the threat of flooding by implementing soil stabilizers.

The industrial segment held the largest market share of 55.2% in 2019. Increasing utilization of the soil stabilization materials in the construction industries is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

Chemical stabilizers are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period. Extensive usage of chemical stabilizers in the construction industry for building canals, roads, dams, highway networks, and reservoirs has driven the growth of the segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Soil Stabilization Market on the basis of Application, Method, Additive, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Agriculture

Industrial

Non-Agriculture

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mechanical Method

Chemical Method

Additive Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mineral & Stabilizing agents

Polymers

Other additives (chelates & salts. Sludge, agricultural waste)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

The report addresses the following key points:

The report estimates the expected market size from 2019-2027

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Soil Stabilization market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

