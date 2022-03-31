Yoga Mat Market Size to Reach USD 11.13 Billion by 2027; Industry Compound Annual Growth Rate of 3.1% | Market Trend

Emergen Research Logo

Growing awareness among the new generation as well as elderly population regarding health benefits of yoga is driving the global yoga mat market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Yoga Mat Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The Global Yoga Mat Market studies the market scenario to offer growth projections for the Yoga Mat industry for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline. The report pays special heed to the emerging business components, niche sectors, and product launches and brand promotions occurring in the market to help the readers make fruitful investment strategies.

The yoga mat market would reach value of USD 11.13 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to growing awareness regarding health benefits of yoga among the new generation as well as elderly population. The increasing need to reduce stress in the body by activating the parasympathetic nervous system has driven the adoption of practice of yoga. Rising incidence of chronic back pain among elderly population has increased the adoption of yoga among geriatric population, as yoga relieves the back pain. This, in turn, has boosted the demand for yoga mats. The geriatric population is also increasingly suffering from diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, which is driving the practice of yoga and, in turn, the demand for yoga mats. Yoga lowers the blood sugar level in people with diabetes and reduces the risk of heart diseases.

Exhaustive coverage of the COVID-19 impact on the Yoga Mat industry is a major attraction of the report. The global health emergency has beleaguered the global economy, thereby disrupting this particular business domain’s functioning mechanism. It assesses the present market scenario and forecasts the pandemic’s aftermath in this business sector to help organizations boost their COVID-19 preparedness. The market intelligence report takes a closer view of the global market share, estimated growth rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report clearly defines the Yoga Mat market position on a global level. The detailed insights into the market’s geographical spectrum offered by the report make it an excellent source of knowledge about the Yoga Mat industry.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/438

The report is a comprehensive research study of the global Yoga Mat market inclusive of the latest trends, growth factors, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report is formulated with data gathered from primary and secondary research examined and validated by industry experts. The report provides an overview of the market leaders, segmentation by type, application, and region, and technological advancements.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Market Overview:

The research report on the Yoga Mat market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Yoga Mat business sphere.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/438

Key market participants include Columbia Sportswear, Manduka, LLC, Lululemon Athletica, Hugger Mugger Yoga Products, Jade Yoga, Liforme Yoga, Fabrication Enterprises Inc., Sequential Brands Group, Inc., Barefoot Yoga Co., and ADIDAS AG

Key Highlights of Report

In October 2020, Columbia Sportswear Company, a leading player in the global industry for active lifestyle apparel, accessories, footwear, and equipment, selected Adyen as its key payments provider. . Adyen is expected to officially introduce Columbia Sportswear Company across the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

The strategic initiative would provide Columbia Sportswear Company and its family of brands access to a unified commerce platform, creating a single view of payments and customer data across in-store and online purchases.

The E-commerce segment held the largest market share of 52.9% in 2019. The increasing Internet penetration and accessibility and rising usage of smartphones in developing economies have driven the segment.

The natural rubber segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. Increasing investments by manufacturers to produce eco-friendly and biodegradable yoga mats are driving the use of natural rubber for production of yoga mats.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/yoga-mat-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global yoga mat market in terms of distribution channel, material, and region:

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Supermarket & Hypermarket

E-commerce

Specialty Store

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Polyurethane

Natural Rubber

Thermoplastic Elastomer

Polyvinyl Chloride

Others (Jute and Cotton)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-yoga-mat-market

ToC of the report:

Chapter 1: Market overview and scope

Chapter 2: Market outlook

Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic

Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations

Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry

Chapter 7: Regional analysis

Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type & applications

Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Explore More Reports offered by Emergen Research:

Liquid Fertilizers Market - https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/566966381/liquid-fertilizers-market-size-and-forecast-top-key-players-foxfarm-fertilizer-kugler-company-icl-fertilizers

Nanocoatings Market - https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/563748825/nanocoatings-market-drivers-restraints-merger-acquisition-and-business-opportunities-by-2027

Bioplastics Market - https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/563668322/bioplastics-market-overview-merger-and-acquisitions-drivers-restraints-and-industry-forecast-by-2027

Synthetic Rubber Market - https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/566559966/synthetic-rubber-market-upcoming-trends-strategies-development-and-forecast-2028

3D Printing Metal Market - https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/566070849/3d-printing-market-size-demand-scope-size-share-growth-applications-types-and-forecasts-report-2030

