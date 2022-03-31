Cryotherapy Market Monitoring, and Safety Market Applications, Countries, Size, Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research

Rapid technological advancements in cryotherapy devices and rising use of cryotherapy to treat skin problems are some key factors driving market revenue growth

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report titled ‘Global cryotherapy market ’, published by emergenresearch, is methodically curated by our team of analysts, keeping readers’ understanding in mind, and includes a wide-ranging database of industry distribution. The report takes a closer look at the historical and current market scenarios to accurately predict the global Cryotherapy market outlook over the forecast duration (2019-2027). Researchers have taken a holistic approach towards the global market analysis and highlighted the factors that influence the overall growth of the market. The study involves the use of efficient analytical tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces to inspect the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats associated with the growth of the various market segments. The report provides crucial details, such as the market shares of the key players, which help the reader attain a comprehensive outlook of the Cryotherapy market.

cryotherapy Market Size – USD 214.9 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.5%, Market Trends – Increasing usage of cryotherapy for treating mood disorders

Cryochambers and cryosaunas segment revenue is expected to expand at significantly steady CAGR during the forecast period. Growing demand for cryochambers in sports training centers, spas, and beauty parlors is expected to drive revenue growth of the segment.

Pain management segment is expected to register significantly steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period because of rising prevalence of joint and muscular pain among members of the elderly population as well as launch of advanced cryotherapy solutions for pain management.

Rapid technological advancements in cryotherapy devices and increasing use of cryotherapy to treat skin problems are some key factors driving global cryotherapy market revenue growth. Increasing usage of cryotherapy for treating mood disorders are also expected to boost revenue growth of the market to a significant extent. Whole-body cryotherapy entails use of ultra-cold temperatures that can cause physiological hormonal responses, and causes release of adrenaline, noradrenaline, and endorphins. This has the potential to benefit those suffering from mood disorders such as anxiety as well as depression. According to studies, whole-body cryotherapy proved beneficial in short-term treatments for both.

Some major companies included in the global market report are Medtronic plc, CryoConcepts LP, Cortex Technology ApS, CooperSurgical, Inc., Mectronic Medicale S.r.l., Kriosystem-Care Sp. z o.o., Metrum Cryoflex Sp. z o.o., Erbe USA, Incorporated, Brymill Cryogenic Systems, and Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH

In November 2021, Medtronic Private Limited, which is a fully owned subsidiary of Medtronic plc, announced the introduction of the arctic front cardiac cryoablation catheter system, India\'s very first cryoballoon catheter approved by Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) for the treatment of Atrial Fibrillation (AF).

Global Cryotherapy Market – Overview:

The latest market intelligence report, titled ‘Global Cryotherapy Market’, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Cryotherapy industry. The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Cryotherapy market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors. The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects.Therefore, the report, published by Emergen Research, is a detail-oriented compilation of the crucial aspects of the Cryotherapy market, including the key players’ product offerings, the wide application range of these products, the major market segments, leading market contenders, their company profiles, pricing strategies, production capacities, revenue generation schemes, technological advancements, and many others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cryotherapy market on the basis of product, therapy, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Localized Cryotherapy Devices

Cryosurgery Devices

Cryogun

Tissue Spray Probes

Tissue Contact Probes

Epidermal Subcutaneous Cryoablation Devices

Cryochambers Cryosaunas

Gas Cylinders

Others

Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Icepack Therapy

Cryosurgery

Chamber Therapy

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Pain Management

Surgical

Cardiology

Oncology

Dermatology

Health Beauty

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals Clinics

Spas Fitness Centers

Cryotherapy Centers

Exhaustive coverage of the COVID-19 impact on the Cryotherapy industry is a major attraction of the report. The global health emergency has beleaguered the global economy, thereby disrupting this particular business domain’s functioning mechanism. It assesses the present market scenario and forecasts the pandemic’s aftermath in this business sector to help organizations boost their COVID-19 preparedness. The market intelligence report takes a closer view of the global market share, estimated growth rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report clearly defines the Cryotherapy market position on a global level. The detailed insights into the market’s geographical spectrum offered by the report make it an excellent source of knowledge about the Cryotherapy industry.

Highlights of the TOC:

Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Cryotherapy market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Cryotherapy market size

2.2 Latest Cryotherapy market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Cryotherapy market key players

3.2 Global Cryotherapy size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Cryotherapy market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East Africa

The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:

Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2020-2027

Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Cryotherapy market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cryotherapy-market

