Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market by Company, Patient Segment and Phase - Emergen Research

Emergen Research

Increasing healthcare expenditure and deployment of more advanced technologies in medical procedures are key factors driving global market revenue growth

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market intelligence report, titled ‘Global augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market ’, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare industry. The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors. The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects. The report entails an organized database of the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline.

Increasing healthcare expenditure and deployment of more advanced technologies in medical procedures are key factors driving global market revenue growth

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Size – USD 2.0 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.5%, Market Trends – High demand from North America

Get a sample of the report : https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/894

Rising adoption of augmented reality and virtual reality in healthcare applications can be attributed enhanced ability for healthcare providers and surgeons to provide more effective health services and gain ability to train healthcare personnel more efficiently and effectively are other factors driving market revenue growth.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare market players.

The current COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have an effect on the growth of the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare industry majorly attributable to the movement restrictions and impact on the supply and demand due to the lockdowns. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several sectors of the global market, and the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare sector is expected to feel the impact of the pandemic. The economic slowdown and dynamic changes in the demands will further affect the growth of the industry. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare industry

In March 2021, Vuzix Corporation, which is a leading supplier of smart glasses and AR technology and products, announce a new partnership with TechSee, which is a leader in intelligent visual assistance technology, to deliver a remote visual assistance solution to field service technicians using AR and computer vision on Vuzix\' M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses.

Hardware segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 owing to increasing deployment of augmented and virtual reality in various areas of the healthcare sector. Use of these technologies requires hardware and devices, such as desktops, head-mounted displays, and various other display devices.

Augmented reality segment revenue is expected to register a significantly faster growth rate during the forecast period owing to use of AR enabling detection of ability to detect veins as this can be a challenge for medical personnel dealing some cases, such as when patients have pigmented skin or small blood vessels. In such situations, augmented reality driven technologies allow practitioners to view virtual images of a patient’s vasculature, and this enables professionals to detect a vein more effectively.

Request a discount on the report : https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/894

In 2020, surgery segment accounted for significantly large revenue share. Application of virtual reality offers a view of a patient’s physiology and anatomy, and helps surgeons in the operating room. Increasing deployment of virtual reality and augmented reality technologies in surgical procedures are driving growth of this segment.

Market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to increasing deployment of augmented and virtual reality in healthcare sector. Rising investment in Research and Development (R&D) activities in healthcare sector is also driving market growth in this region. Moreover, presence of key market players is also contributing to growth of the market.

Some major players in the global market report include Siemens, Koninklijke Philips N.V., CAE Inc., General Electric, Laerdal, EON Reality, Firsthand Technology Inc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., WorldViz Inc., and VirtaMed AG.

TOC of the global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare market report:

Chapter 1, describes the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Introduction, market overview, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and challenges.

Chapter 2, analyzes the key manufacturers of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare , along with the sales, revenue, and price of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare , in the forecast period.

Chapter 3, studies the competitive situation among the major manufacturers and vendors, with sales, revenue, and market share.

Chapter 4, analyzes the global market by regions, with sales, revenue, and market share of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare , for each region, from 2020 to 2027.

Chapters 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, analyze the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare market by type, application, regions, and manufacturers, with sales, revenue, and market share by key countries in these regions…Continued

Emergen Research has segmented the global augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market on the basis of technology, component, application, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Augment Reality

Virtual Reality

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Surgery

Training & Education

Behavioral Therapy

Medical Imaging

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Hospitals

Clinics

Academic Institute

Others

Key Points of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare market

Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/augmented-reality-and-virtual-reality-in-healthcare-market

Related reports:

Patient Engagement Solutions Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/patient-engagement-solutions-market

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nucleic-acid-isolation-and-purification-market

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/non-invasive-prenatal-testing-market

RNA Transcriptomics Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/in-vitro-fertilization-market

Blockchain in Healthcare: Https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2021/12/07/four-key-medtech-software-development-trends-for-2022/?sh=23e843f420d5

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs