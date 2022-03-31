Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market Emergen Value is Projected to Reach US$ 2.00 Billion by 2027 End

Emergen Research Logo

The rising incidence of hydrocephalus and increasing use of shunting procedures are driving the demand for the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market Forecast to 2027

The Global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market report presents a comprehensive analysis of the Cerebrospinal Fluid Management market that offers valuable insights to the investors, stakeholders, and business strategists for the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market is forecasted to be worth USD 2.00 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The rising prevalence of hydrocephalus among the worldwide population is anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period. Since 2000, over 370,000 American service embers have suffered a TBI (traumatic brain injury), one of the factors of hydrocephalus. It is anticipated that 14.0% of those who have had an extreme brain injury cause hydrocephalus. Besides, the rising incidence of tumors, infectious diseases, and brain hemorrhages among the pediatric population is expected to further drive the market growth.

The treatment of hydrocephalus is a complex process that requires high precision devices to gain the success rate. This has resulted in implementing advanced sensors in cerebrospinal fluid management devices, which is expected to propel the demand for this technology shortly.

However, the high possibility of shunt malfunctioning and expensive equipment costs is expected to hinder the market growth.

Some of the key participants in this industry include: Möller Medical GmbH, Elekta AB, Medtronic Plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Sophysa SA, BeckerSmith Medical, Inc, Dispomedica GmbH, DePuy Synthes Companies, Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG, and Integra LifeSciences Corporation among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In July 2019, Arkis Biosciences Inc. acquired by Integra LifeSciences Corporation. This deal will enhance Integra's position as the global leader in innovative catheter technology and expand its offering for neurocritical care.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest market throughout the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of hydrocephalus among the elderly and the pediatric population. Europe region is expected to grow significantly owing to the presence of major market players and the growing biopharmaceutical industry.

The shunts and valve segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 4.6%, due to this method helps medical practitioners to easily collect cerebrospinal fluid samples.

Over the forecast timeline, the hospital sector is expected to dominate the market, since cerebrospinal fluid devices are being used in brain surgery and traumatic brain injury treatment.

The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Critical Care Product

Shunts & Valves

Others

Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Geriatric

Adult

Pediatric

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

