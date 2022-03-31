Parking Management Market To Reach USD 3.77 Billion By 2028, Says Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing need for more effective use of parking areas and rising number of vehicles globally are key factors driving global parking management market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global parking management market size reached USD 3.77 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.1%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need for more effective use of parking areas is expected to drive global parking management market revenue growth during the forecast period. In addition, rising number of vehicles globally is expected to propel growth of the global parking management market revenue going ahead. Furthermore, increasing adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) based services is expected to boost global parking management market growth.

However, high deployment cost of parking management solutions is expected to hamper global parking management market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Key players in the market

Amano Corporation, Siemens AG, Conduent Inc., T2 Systems, Inc., APCOA Parking AG, IPS Group, Inc., FlashParking, Inc., Q-Free ASA, ParkMobile USA, Inc., and Cleverciti Systems GmbH

Emergen Research has segmented the global parking management market on the basis of offering, services, solutions, deployment, parking site, end-use, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solutions

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Support & Maintenance

System Integration

Consulting

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Security & Surveillance

Valet Parking

Parking Reservation

Revenue Management

Access Control

Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud

On-premises

Parking Site Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Off-street

On-street

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Commercial

Transportation

Government

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Parking Management market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

Key Highlights from the Report

The solution segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of parking management solutions by end-users is expected to boost this segment's revenue growth.

The support & maintenance segment is expected to account for higher revenue share over the forecast period due to rising partnership among parking management solution providers and support & maintenance service providers to boost the agility of parking management solutions.

Increasing demand for revenue management solutions is expected to drive revenue growth of the global parking management market to a significant extent during the forecast period.

