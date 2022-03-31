Salad Dressings and Mayonnaise Market Worth USD 25340 Million by 2027 | Global Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, Shares, Key Players, Top Countries

Unilever, Kraft, Kewpie, McCormick, Nestle

/EIN News/ -- Pune, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dressings can include a wide variety of things, including fresh herbs, pickled vegetables or relish, fermented foods like vinegar or soy sauce, nuts, and dried or fresh fruit. Salad dressings are a great way to add vitamins, minerals and antioxidants to your healthy salad. Mayonnaise varies in color, but is often white, cream, or pale yellow. It may range in texture from that of light cream to a thick gel. In countries influenced by French culture, mustard is also a common ingredient, but the addition of mustard turns the sauce into a remoulade with a different flavor and the mustard acts as an additional emulsifier.

Salad dressings are a great way to add vitamins, minerals and antioxidants to your healthy salad. The report covers information about top players, projected size of the market, data and figures associated to Salad Dressings and Mayonnaise market and its key factors such as revenue, growth, compound annual growth, year-over-year developments, consumption, and production.

The global Salad Dressings and Mayonnaise market was valued at USD 20080 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 25340 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2027.

Prominent players in this market include:

Unilever

Kraft

Kewpie

McCormick

Nestle

Essen

Efko

Ajinomoto

NMZhK

Solpro

KENKO Mayonnaise

Clorox

Ken’s

Sabormex

Kuhne

Ybarra

The market is categorized based on product type, applications, and regions.

Salad Dressings

Mayonnaise

Daily Use

Food Industry

The largest producing area of mayonnaise are North America and Eastern Europe, especially in Russia and USA. Each manufacturer has its targeted market region. For example, Eastern Europe market is dominated by Russian manufacturers like Essen, Efko and NMZhK. North America market is dominated by Unilever and Kraft, while Asia-Pacific market is dominated by Kewpie.

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

