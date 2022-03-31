Animal Ultrasound Market Emerging Trends, Demand, Revenue and Forecasts Research 2028

Emergen Research

The global animal ultrasound market size reached USD 286.2 Million in 2020

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report titled ‘Global animal ultrasound market , published by emergen research, is methodically curated by our team of analysts, keeping readers’ understanding in mind, and includes a wide-ranging database of industry distribution. The report takes a closer look at the historical and current market scenarios to accurately predict the global Animal Ultrasound market outlook over the forecast duration (2019-2028). Researchers have taken a holistic approach towards the global market analysis and highlighted the factors that influence the overall growth of the market. The study involves the use of efficient analytical tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces to inspect the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats associated with the growth of the various market segments. The report provides crucial details, such as the market shares of the key players, which help the reader attain a comprehensive outlook of the Animal Ultrasound market.

Increasing number of individuals adopting companion animals and rising demand for pet insurance are some of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Animal Ultrasound Market Size – USD 286.2 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.2%, Market Trends – Increasing number of veterinary doctors in developed countries

Get a Free sample of the report : https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/866

Major companies in the market report include IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Esaote SpA, GE Healthcare, Heska Corporation, Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Inc., Clarius Mobile Health Corp., Dramiñski S.A., and Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging Limited.

Increasing number of companion animals and rising demand for pet insurance are some key factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. In addition, increasing number of veterinary doctors in developed and developing countries is expected to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead. Increasing number of veterinarians has also resulted in increasing number of new treatment facilities, which is expected to boost demand for various treatment equipment for animals, including animal ultrasound devices. In addition, veterinarians' incomes in developed countries have significantly risen in recent years, and this is strengthening their purchasing power, which is expected to boost adoption of animal ultrasound devices in private clinics.

However, lack of animal care awareness in some developing countries and high cost of equipment and processes are key factors expected to hamper market revenue growth during the forecast period.

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Animal Ultrasound industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Animal Ultrasound market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

North America is expected to register a considerably steady revenue growth rate in the global animal ultrasound market over the forecast period due to presence of major animal ultrasound system providers such as GE Healthcare, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc., and Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Inc. among others in countries in the region.

In May 2021, Carestream Health, Inc. announced the selection of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to support new healthcare initiatives based on AI-as-a-service. The next-generation technology from Carestream employs Artificial Intelligence to simplify, transform, and improve medical imaging process.

Request customization of the report:https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/866

Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Animal Ultrasound market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Animal Ultrasound market size

2.2 Latest Animal Ultrasound market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Animal Ultrasound market key players

3.2 Global Animal Ultrasound size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Animal Ultrasound market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Emergen Research has segmented global animal ultrasound on the basis of animal type, imaging type, scanner type, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Large Animals

Small Companion Animals

Imaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Doppler Imaging

2D Ultrasound Imaging

3D & 4D Ultrasound Imaging

Scanner Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Handheld Ultrasound Scanners

Cart-based Ultrasound Scanners

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Contrast Imaging

Digital Imaging

Microstream

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Cardiology

Orthopedics

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Oncology

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Academic & Research Centers

Laboratories

Point-of-care (POC) Facilities

Others

Unfolding the prime factors prompting growth:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Animal Ultrasound market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

Regional Overview:

The global Animal Ultrasound market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Animal Ultrasound market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Animal Ultrasound market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Animal Ultrasound market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/animal-ultrasound-market

Related Reports:

Patient Engagement Solutions Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/patient-engagement-solutions-market

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nucleic-acid-isolation-and-purification-market

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/non-invasive-prenatal-testing-market

RNA Transcriptomics Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/in-vitro-fertilization-market

Blockchain in Healthcare: Https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2021/12/07/four-key-medtech-software-development-trends-for-2022/?sh=23e843f420d5

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs