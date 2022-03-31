Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Growth & Recent Trends by Forecast to 2027

Reports And Data

The rising incidence of cancer is one of the significant factors influencing the oncology molecular diagnostics market growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global oncology molecular diagnostics market is forecasted to reach USD 3,568.1 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The oncology molecular diagnostics market is observing high growth due to the rising occurrences of breast cancer across the globe. Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer occurring in women. There were more than 2 million new cases of breast cancer in 2018. Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands are the countries with the highest rates of occurrences of breast cancer in the year 2018 across the globe. The global survival rates from the disease vary greatly, ranging from around 80% in North America, Japan, and Sweden to nearby 60% in middle-income nations and lower than 40% in low-income nations. Hence, the implementation of molecular breast diagnostics to screen and detect malignant cells in the human breast is driving the growth of the oncology molecular diagnostics market.

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it essential to repurpose the operating rooms for surgeries into intensive care units (ICUs) and pushed hospitals to accommodate patients beyond their full capacity of beds. As a result, in several cases, cancer patients were categorized as non-urgent. Further, the psychological influence of postponed cancer diagnosis as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be undermined as when psychological, physical, and social health of patients are handled in a positive way, chances of patients’ survival have been seen to improve from a state of illness towards recovering from the disease. COVID-19 has had a significant and negative impact on cancer treatment and research, making a new health emergency for cancer patients’ management a necessity.

Key Offerings of the Global Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market Report:

Deep insights into the Oncology Molecular Diagnostics market landscape

Key details about the regional segmentation of the Oncology Molecular Diagnostics market

Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends

Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry

Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments

Market Dynamics:

Ongoing efforts of key players to develop advanced therapeutics and drugs, rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing, ad blockchain technologies, among others, and growing focus on precision medicine have led to rapid changes in the pharma and healthcare industry. Legalization and acceptance of medical marijuana, rising focus on connected devices in healthcare sector, and popularization of beyond-the-pill have further revolutionized the healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has played a crucial role in the progress of healthcare industry with rapid shift in focus on preventive healthcare, increasing awareness about health and wellness, growth of telemedicine and teleconsultation, and rapid adoption of advanced technologies to cater to the growing patient pool.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the market to offer key insights about the key companies operating in the market. The section discusses in detail the initiatives and innovations adopted by the key players to gain a strong foothold in the market. It also provides insights into mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, among others to offer a better understanding of the market.

Key companies in the market include:

Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Danaher Corporation, Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Cepheid, Qiagen NV, Siemens Healthineers, Bayer AG, Dako, and GE Healthcare, among others.

Cancer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Lung Cancer

Blood Cancer

Liver Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Instruments

Reagents

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

In Situ Hybridization

PCR

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology

Mass Spectrometry

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Regional Analysis:

The section covers a comprehensive analysis of key regions for production and consumption ratio, import/export analysis, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and demands, and presence of prominent players in each region. The regional analysis segments also offers a country-wise analysis to offer panoramic view of the market and help investors, clients, stakeholders, and businesses better understand the opportunities and growth scope of the Oncology Molecular Diagnostics market.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

