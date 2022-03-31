Signal Intelligence Market 2021 Value with Status and Global Analysis – Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing number of security breaches in defense agencies and extensive rise in investment in the defense & foreign intelligence are the major factors

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market is forecasted to be worth USD 18.28 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of geospatial intelligence, rising cybercrimes involving the data breaches from the confidential governing bodies, rising threats & tensions in asymmetric warfare, and growing investment in the defense bodies & foreign intelligence platforms, among others.

Besides, extensive emphasis on the common operating picture (COP) of the military operations, and higher capabilities of information dominance, battlefield awareness, and decision advantages of the command and control systems are the crucial reasons behind the enormous growth of this market. Also higher usage of space-based command and control infrastructure and smart city command center applications are expected to fuel the market growth.

The Global Signal Intelligence Market Research Report added by Emergen Research to its expanding repository is an all-inclusive document containing insightful data about the Signal Intelligence market and its key elements. The report is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and is curated with an intent to offer the readers and businesses a competitive edge over other players in the industry.

The report sheds light on the minute details of the Signal Intelligence industry pertaining to growth factors, opportunities and lucrative business prospects, regions showing promising growth, and forecast estimation till 2027. The report assesses the historical data and current scenario to offer accurate estimations of the Signal Intelligence market in the coming years.

Key players in the market

The Boeing Company,

BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin,

Rockwell Collins,

Elbit Systems,

Northrop Grumman,

Thales Group,

Leonardo S.p.A.,

Raytheon Company, and

General Dynamics, among others.

The report further divides the Signal Intelligence market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Signal Intelligence market.

Emergen Research has segmented into the global Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market on the basis of Application, Platform, Component, End Users, and Region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Military Commands

Homeland Security & Cyber Protection

Military Critical Infrastructure

Routine Operations

Emergency Services

Transportation System

Others

Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Land

Airborne

Naval

Joint

Space

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electronic Intelligence (ELINT)

Communications Intelligence (COMINT)

End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Army

Air force

Navy

Defense Intelligence

Commercial Services

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Highlights from the Report

In May 2020, BAE Systems announced the completion of the accusation of the business of Airborne Tactical Radios of Raytheon Technologies Corporation. This acquisition will help deliver game-changing electronic mission and control solutions for their customers.

The Defense Intelligence is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the projected period owing to its higher incorporation of intelligence protocols, including the nextgen communication, surveillance, reconnaissance, information fusion & data analytics, electronic welfare & spectrum dominance, and cyber control systems, among others.

The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Japan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense grooming purposes and commercial applications.

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Signal Intelligence market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Signal Intelligence industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Signal Intelligence market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Signal Intelligence Market by 2027?

