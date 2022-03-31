Sugar Confectionery Market to Grow at CAGR 3.03% | Global Industry Analysis, CAGR Value, Business Opportunity, Competitive Landscape and Future Scope Forecast to 2027

Ferrara Candy, HARIBO, Mondelez International, Nestle, Perfetti Van Melle

/EIN News/ -- Pune, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Sugar Confectionery Market report delivers a complete overview of key components like drivers, limitations, historic and current trends, technical development, and future growth. Research report contains company analysis, size, share, revenue and sales of the company, current advancements. Sugar Confectionery market analysis also focuses on the global key top industry players in the market, with details such as company profiles, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue.

The global Sugar Confectionery market was valued at 471.32 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.03% from 2021 to 2027, based on Researcher newly published report.

Confectionery is the art of making confections, which are food items that are rich in sugar and carbohydrates. Exact definitions are difficult. In general, though, confectionery is divided into two broad and somewhat overlapping categories, bakers` confections and sugar confections. The sugar confectionery market is in growth at a steady pace on account of the high demand from middle-class consumers. Introduction of new products with innovative flavors & healthy ingredients, increase in gifting trend, and growth in retail market are expected to drive the demand in the near future. In addition, rise in disposable income and increase in population in emerging countries such as China and India is anticipated to augment the market during the analysis period. However, growth in health awareness globally and rise in instances of diabetes are estimated to hamper the sugar confectionery market growth. Key players in the region invest on advertising campaigns and marketing to enhance their brand recognition and influence in the sugar confectionery industry.

The top players are concentrating mostly on technical developments in order to increase efficiency. The long-term growth patterns for this market can be taken by continuing the current development progresses and financial strength to participate in the best strategies.

The Major Players in the Sugar Confectionery Market Are:

Ferrara Candy

HARIBO

Mondelez International

Nestle

Perfetti Van Melle

Wrigley

Adams and Brooks Candy

American Licorice

Anthony-Thomas Candy

By Types:

Hard-Boiled Sweets

Caramels and Toffees

Gums and Jellies

Medicated Confectionery

Mints

By Applications:

Dessert

Drinks

Ice Cream

Sugar Confectionery market reports offers key study on the market position of the Sugar Confectionery manufacturers with facts and figures, definition, expert opinions and the latest expansions through the globe. The report also calculates the market size, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share, cost structure and growth rate.

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Major Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Sales by Region

4 North America Sugar Confectionery Consumption by Countries

5 East Asia Sugar Confectionery Consumption by Countries

6 Europe Sugar Confectionery Consumption by Countries

7 South Asia Sugar Confectionery Consumption by Countries

8 Southeast Asia Sugar Confectionery Consumption by Countries

9 Middle East Sugar Confectionery Consumption by Countries

10 Africa Sugar Confectionery Consumption by Countries

11 Oceania Sugar Confectionery Consumption by Countries

12 South America Sugar Confectionery Consumption by Countries

13 Rest of the World Sugar Confectionery Consumption by Countries

14 Sales Volume, Sales Revenue, Sales Price Trend by Type

15 Consumption Analysis by Application

16 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sugar Confectionery Business

17 Sugar Confectionery Manufacturing Cost Analysis

18 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

19 Market Dynamics

20 Production and Supply Forecast

21 Consumption and Demand Forecast

22 Research Findings and Conclusion

23 Methodology and Data Source

