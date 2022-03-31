Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2027

Reports And Data

The rising incidence of prostate cancer is one of the significant factors influencing the growth of the diagnostic procedures for the disease.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global prostate cancer diagnostics market is forecasted to reach USD 7,112.2 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The prostate cancer diagnostics market is observing demand attributed to the rising incidence of prostate cancer. It is the most common cause of death occurring as a result of cancer in American men. It has been found that nearly 1 out of 41 men die of prostate cancer. According to recent estimations, around 33,330 men will die of the disease in the year 2020.

Increasing awareness about cancer diagnosis at an early stage is a significant factor driving the market growth. A majority of prostate cancers or about 90.0% cases are detected when the disease is in the prostate gland and the nearby organs, and for such cases, the 5-year survival rate is about 100.0%, whereas the 5-year survival rate for the cases in which the disease has spread to other body parts is 31.0%.

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it essential to repurpose the operating rooms for surgeries into intensive care units (ICUs) and pushed hospitals to accommodate patients beyond their full capacity of beds. As a result, in several cases, cancer patients' diagnostics and treatment were categorized as non-urgent. Further, the psychological influence of postponed diagnosis as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be undermined as when psychological, physical, and social health of patients are handled in a positive way, chances of patients’ survival have been seen to improve from a state of illness towards recovering from the disease. COVID-19 has had a significant and negative impact on cancer treatment and research, making a new health emergency for cancer patients’ management a necessity.

Have Queries? To request a sample or speak to an expert before you buy the report, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3709

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is rapidly growing over the recent years and is expected to witness vast changes due to current coronavirus outbreak. Factors such as rapid developments in the healthcare and medical sector, improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and facilities, rising healthcare expenditure and increasing adoption of telemedicine and ambulatory care services are fueling market growth. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, increasing preference for personalized medicines and point of care diagnosis and home care settings.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Prostate Cancer Diagnostics market is extremely competitive and consists of several market players operating at global and regional levels. Key players are focusing on adopting various strategies such as R&D investments product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships to gain robust footing in the market and expand their product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers, F. Hoffman La Roche Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Myriad Genetics Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Diasorin SPA, Genomic Health, and Beckman Coulter Inc., among others.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3709

Key questions addressed in the report:

What market size is the global Prostate Cancer Diagnostics market expected to reach over the forecast period?

Which factors are expected to hamper global market growth between 2021 and 2028?

Which key factors are expected to driver global Prostate Cancer Diagnostics market throughout the forecast period?

Which application segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period?

Which leading players are operating in the global Prostate Cancer Diagnostics market?

What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis?

Find the extensive Report Description, TOC and Table of Figure @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/prostate-cancer-diagnostics-market

Global Prostate Cancer Diagnostics market segmentation:

Prostate Cancer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Acinar Adenocarcinoma

Ductal Adenocarcinoma

Transitional Cell (or Urothelial) Cancer

Squamous Cell Cancer

Small Cell Prostate Cancer

Others

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Preliminary Tests

Confirmatory Tests

PCA3

Transrectal Ultrasound

Biopsy

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Research Institutes

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3709

Thank you for reading the research report on global Prostate Cancer Diagnostics market. We also offer customization of report as per client requirement. Kindly connect to know more about the customization plan and our team will offer the best suited plan as per your requirement.

Browse More Reports:

Laboratory Equipment Services Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/rising-focus-on-minimizing-equipment-downtime-and-maximizing-productivity-to-drive-demand-for-robust-and-cost-effective-laboratory-equipment-services-reports-and-data/

Glucose Meter Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/glucose-meter-market-revenue-driven-by-growing-awareness-regarding-self-management-of-diabetes-reports-and-data/

Diabetes Devices Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/diabetes-devices-market-revenue-driven-by-increasing-prevalence-of-diabetes-worldwide-reports-and-data-/

Sports Medicine Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/sports-medicine-market-revenue-driven-by-increasing-incidence-of-sports-and-exercise-related-injuries-worldwide-reports-and-data-/

Cell Therapy Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/cell-therapy-market-revenue-driven-by-advancements-in-cell-therapy-and-rising-demand-for-regenerative-medicine-reports-and-data-/

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.