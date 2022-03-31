Smart Grid Market Size projected to grow at over 20.5% CAGR to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The aging power distribution infrastructure and the increasing investments in the technological advancements of the smart grid systems

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Smart Grid Market research report describes in detail the vital aspects of the Smart Grid market on a global and regional level. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of recent technological developments, product advancements, current and emerging trends, key statistical data, forecast estimation, and major companies operating in the market. The report covers the impact of the pandemic on the Smart Grid industry with a special focus on the affected key segments of the industry.

The global Smart Grid Market will be worth USD 122.97 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing initiatives of the government to adopt renewable sources of energy and reduce the carbon dioxide emission levels. Besides, the increasing supportive policies and regulations of the government regarding the adoption of the smart grid technologies is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

The emergence of smart cities increases the need for advanced smart grid technologies, which is most likely to propel the industry's growth. The lower operating cost of the advanced metering technologies is a key contributing factor to the increasing demand of the system. The market players are investing in the research and development to produce more technologically advanced systems. The smart grid technology is expected to generate more accurate electricity bills compared to traditional power systems. Besides, automatic self-healing and easy fault detections are some of the factors driving the demand of the system.

Report Objective:

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Smart Grid market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations. ABB, General Electric, Siemens, Itron, Aclara, Schneider Electric, Cisco, S & C Electric Company, Oracle, and IBM, among others are some of the top companies profiled in the report.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Smart Grid Market on the basis of Technology, Services, End User, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Smart Grid Distribution Management

Advanced Metering Infrastructure

Smart Grid Network Management

Smart Grid Security

Others

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Deployment and Integration

Consulting

Support and maintenance

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Key Highlights from the Report

In October 2019, ABB completely acquired a majority stake in Chargedot Shanghai New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. The Shanghai-based company provides AC and DC charging stations. The acquisition strengthened the relationship between leading Chinese EV manufacturers and ABB.

The Smart Grid distribution Management segment held the largest market share of 41.0% in the year 2019 as it can optimize the renewal energy distribution while minimizing the electricity bills for the customers.

The Deployment and Integration segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 20.6% over the forecast period due to the increasing requirement in the technological advancements of the traditional power systems.

The report analyzes the market based on different categories such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions. It offers key insights into the factors that are expected to influence the growth of the segments and sub-segments.

Major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market in these regions on the basis of demand and trends, consumer behavior and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and demand, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of key players in each region.

Key Regions Analyzed in the Report:

North America

Canada

U.S.

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

U.K.

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Peru

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

U.A.E

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Smart Grid Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Smart Grid Market by Components Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million

Chapter 6. Smart Grid Market by Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Smart Grid Market by End-Use Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Smart Grid Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

