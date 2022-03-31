Biomarkers Market Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2028

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 47.10 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 13.6%, Market Trend – Increasing use of biomarkers as surrogate endpoints in clinical trials

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global biomarkers market size is expected to reach USD 130.65 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing use of biomarkers to detect early effects of therapeutic response and complications of diseases or therapies, enhance safety and efficacy of drugs, and to assess overall status of the disease or medical condition are some key factors expected to contribute to global biomarkers market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, growing focus on personalized medicine, rising prevalence of chronic diseases and subsequent need for robust therapeutics, and progress of molecular biology and genomics are some other key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

Biomarkers are defined as markers of biological processes or states and are widely used in research studies to understand the current status or future risk of diseases. Biomarkers offer an approach for homogenous classification of a disease and risk factors and can reflect the entire spectrum of disease from earliest manifestations to terminal stages. Biomarkers are of two major types – biomarkers of exposure and biomarkers of disease. Biomarkers of exposure are often used for risk prediction, and biomarkers of disease are mostly used for screening and diagnosis.

Over the recent past, rapid progress in molecular biology and laboratory technology have expanded the application scope of biomarkers and contributed to development of approaches that can facilitate the understanding of complex diseases such as neurological disorders. This is expected to further contribute to revenue growth of the market.

Biomarkers have been approved by regulatory agencies such as the U.S. FDA for use as surrogate endpoints in clinical trials and drug development processes. Biomarkers can improve drug development processes and biomedical research, and this has increased their use in phase I and II of clinical trials. This, in turn, is expected to continue to drive market growth. However, difficulties in validation of biomarkers, limitations in their use as surrogate endpoints, and high costs of biomarker testing are some key factors expected to restrain market growth to certain extent over the forecast period.

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has undergone tremendous change over the recent years, especially with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing accessibility of advanced healthcare systems and low-cost technologies coupled with growing demand for over-the-counter medications has further changed the dynamics of the industry. Integration of robust technologies such as AI and blockchain have helped pharmaceutical companies reduce capital expenditure and strengthen the global supply chain. Increasing application of biosimilars, shifting focus to in-silico testing of pharmaceutical products, and rising number of product approvals from regulatory authorities are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market.

Increasing expenditure on R&D, growing focus on implementing robust cybersecurity solutions to ensure better medical device connectivity, and development of advanced telehealth software by key companies operating in the field has further added traction to the revenue growth of the market. The global Biomarkers market report discusses the current market scenario with respect to the competitive landscape and offers key insights into the company profiles, product portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, revenue contribution, and position in the global market. It also provides details on recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaboration, and product launches, among others.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Consumables

Software

Services

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Efficacy Biomarkers

Surrogate Biomarkers

Predictive Biomarkers

Prognostic Biomarkers

Pharmacodynamic Biomarkers

Safety Biomarkers

Validation Biomarkers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Drug Discovery and Development

Diagnostic

Disease Risk Assessment

Personalized Medicine

Others

Disease Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Cardiovascular Disease

Cancer

Immunological Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Other Diseases

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market scope, supply chains, distribution channels, trends and demands in each region, revenue generation, market size, and presence of prominent companies in each region. It studies the revenue growth of the market in each region and their key countries based on several factor such as macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework and policies, investment and funding opportunities, R&D and technological advancements, and growth prospects.

Key Regions Assessed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further segments the global Biomarkers market on the basis of product types and applications and offers details about key factors that are expected to drive revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment.

