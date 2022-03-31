Active Psoriatic Arthritis Market Recent Trends, Product Scope, High Demand, Industry Analysis and Forecasts Report 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Active Psoriatic Arthritis Market Size – USD 7.15 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 9.2%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Active Psoriatic Arthritis Market intelligence report is a comprehensive overview of the Active Psoriatic Arthritis Market position. Full information provided of past progress, current market conditions, and a future prospect is provided in the Active Psoriatic Arthritis Market report. It also gives accurate overview of the key strategy, Active Psoriatic Arthritis Market size, and products of leading companies in this market segment. Complete report from Materials, Applications, and Animal Cell Culture industry forecasts for 2027 are expert and in-depth research information on the global regional Active Psoriatic Arthritis Market situation, focusing on every region.

According to the current analysis of Emergen Research, the global Active Psoriatic Arthritis Market was valued at USD 7.15 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 13.64 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.2%. Significant growth in incidences of active psoriatic arthritis is observed across emerging countries together with increasing elderly population. Also, poor standard of living due to stressful work-life balance resulting in the overstimulation of immune system. Rising advancements in biosimilars and robust pipeline of biologic products are expressively enhancing the availability of safe and efficient psoriatic arthritis treatment.

The market for North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the year 2019. The regional demand will be driven by the high and rising prevalence of chronic and acute wounds and an increasing number of surgeries. In addition, high awareness and adoption of advanced wound care devices will propel regional growth.

Top Company studied in the Active Psoriatic Arthritis Market report: Novartis International AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Amgen, Celgene Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Bausch Health Companies, Eli Lilly and Company and Pfizer among other companies

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Biologics and biosimilar products are mostly sold only on the basis of prescription. Prescription products segment in the products outlook accounted for the largest market revenue with a market share of approximately 47.5% in 2019

Existing market players operating in the industry have undertaken a number of strategies to propel in the market. Thus, in August 2019, Amgen and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) announced to have acquired worldwide rights to Otezla (only oral non-biologic treatment for psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis) from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s merger partner Celgene

Emerging countries of Asia Pacific offer large number of patient pool as countries like India and China holds high population density along with high frequency of psoriatic arthritis especially in geriatric population. Asia Pacific registered noteworthy CAGR of 10.2% in 2019 and is expected to intensify its growth rate over the forecast period

Frequencies of active psoriatic arthritis symptoms are extensively high in those patients already suffering from psoriasis. The most widespread autoimmune disease in the United States is psoriasis affecting more than 7.5 to 8 million people every year.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

The main objective of the Active Psoriatic Arthritis Market industry report is to supply key insights on Competition Positioning, Current Trends, Market Potential, Growth Rates, and Alternative Relevant Statistics. This report provides a detailed historical analysis of the global market for Active Psoriatic Arthritis Market from 2019-2027 , and provides extensive market forecasts from 2021-2027 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth, and future perspectives of the Active Psoriatic Arthritis Market . Also, global leading players are profiled with their revenue, market share, profit margin, major product portfolio, and SWOT analysis.

Emergen research have segmented Active Psoriatic Arthritis Market on the basis of product, drug class, route of administration and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Prescriptions

OTC

Other

Drug Class Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Biologics

Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

Non-Biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs)

Other

By Route of Administration (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Injectable

Oral

Topical

Active Psoriatic Arthritis Market Segmentation based on Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Reasons to Purchase the report:

This report provides insights into the global Active Psoriatic Arthritis Market along with the latest market trends and future forecasts to illustrate the future investment pockets.

The potential of the global Active Psoriatic Arthritis Market is determined by understanding the effective trends to increase the company’s position in the market.

This market report provides insights and detailed impact analysis on key influencers, constraints and opportunities.

Five Porter strengths analysis to demonstrate the strengths of suppliers and buyers.

The latest developments, market shares and strategies used by key market players

