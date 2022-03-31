Enteral Nutrition Market | Asia-Pacific registering a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period
Enteral nutrition Market Expected to Reach $12.3 Billion by 2027
PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Enteral Nutrition Market by Protein Composition, Form, Age Group, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," the global Enteral nutrition market was valued at $6,762 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $12,294 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027.
Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5049
Enteral nutrition is food supplement that provides nutrients directly in the gastrointestinal tract in patients who cannot swallow food or get enough nourishment by eating or drinking. This process of administrating nutrition involves the usage of enteral feeding devices such as pumps and tubes. These medical devices deliver the medications and nutrients directly into the stomach, duodenum, or jejunum via either the nose, mouth, or the direct percutaneous route.
Key Findings Of The Study
By protein composition, the standard protein diet segment held maximum share in the global enteral nutrition market in 2018.
On the basis of form, the liquid segment held the largest enteral nutrition market share in 2018, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.
On the basis of age group, the adults (above 18) segment held the largest enteral nutrition market share in 2018, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.
On the basis of distribution channel, the hospital sales segment held largest enteral nutrition market share in 2018, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.
Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.
Key Market Players
ABBOTT LABORATORIES
B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG
DANONE S.A.
FRESENIUS KABI AG
GLOBAL HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC.
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
MEIJI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
NESTLE S.A
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC.
VICTUS, INC.
North America accounted for the largest share of the global enteral nutrition market in 2018, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This was attributed to increased number of R&D activities to develop enteral nutrition, higher adoption of enteral nutrition, and increase in number of targeted patient population with higher health awareness, availability of trained medical professionals, and supportive reimbursement policies in the healthcare system. Asia-Pacific is expected to experience highest growth rate during the forecast period, majorly owing to growth in prevalence of diabetes, cancer & malnutrition cases and rise in geriatric population.
Key Market Segments
By Age Group
Adults (Above 18)
Pediatric (Below 18)
By Protein Composition
Standard Protein Diet
High Protein Supplement
Protein for Diabetes Care Patient
Others
By Distribution Channel
Hospital Sales
Retail
Online
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5049
Other Trending Reports:
Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market
About Us
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn