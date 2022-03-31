Enteral Nutrition Market Overview

Enteral nutrition Market Expected to Reach $12.3 Billion by 2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Enteral Nutrition Market by Protein Composition, Form, Age Group, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," the global Enteral nutrition market was valued at $6,762 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $12,294 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Enteral nutrition is food supplement that provides nutrients directly in the gastrointestinal tract in patients who cannot swallow food or get enough nourishment by eating or drinking. This process of administrating nutrition involves the usage of enteral feeding devices such as pumps and tubes. These medical devices deliver the medications and nutrients directly into the stomach, duodenum, or jejunum via either the nose, mouth, or the direct percutaneous route.

Key Findings Of The Study

By protein composition, the standard protein diet segment held maximum share in the global enteral nutrition market in 2018.

On the basis of form, the liquid segment held the largest enteral nutrition market share in 2018, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of age group, the adults (above 18) segment held the largest enteral nutrition market share in 2018, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the hospital sales segment held largest enteral nutrition market share in 2018, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.



Key Market Players

ABBOTT LABORATORIES

B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

DANONE S.A.

FRESENIUS KABI AG

GLOBAL HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC.

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

MEIJI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

NESTLE S.A

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC.

VICTUS, INC.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global enteral nutrition market in 2018, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This was attributed to increased number of R&D activities to develop enteral nutrition, higher adoption of enteral nutrition, and increase in number of targeted patient population with higher health awareness, availability of trained medical professionals, and supportive reimbursement policies in the healthcare system. Asia-Pacific is expected to experience highest growth rate during the forecast period, majorly owing to growth in prevalence of diabetes, cancer & malnutrition cases and rise in geriatric population.

Key Market Segments

By Age Group

Adults (Above 18)

Pediatric (Below 18)

By Protein Composition

Standard Protein Diet

High Protein Supplement

Protein for Diabetes Care Patient

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Sales

Retail

Online

