Pulse Oximeter Market Size to Reach USD 3,534.4 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research

Pulse Oximeter Market Size – USD 2,180.9 million in 2019, Pulse Oximeter Market Growth - CAGR of 7.1%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Pulse Oximeter Market intelligence report is a comprehensive overview of the Pulse Oximeter Market position. Full information provided of past progress, current market conditions, and a future prospect is provided in the Pulse Oximeter Market report. It also gives accurate overview of the key strategy, Pulse Oximeter Market size, and products of leading companies in this market segment. Complete report from Materials, Applications, and Animal Cell Culture industry forecasts for 2027 are expert and in-depth research information on the global regional Pulse Oximeter Market situation, focusing on every region.

The global pulse oximeter market is expected to reach USD 3,534.4 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Rising consciousness regarding severity and growing incidences of neonatal conditions along with awareness about patient monitoring among people is anticipated to boost the pulse oximeter sales in the forecast period. The increasing frequency of hypertension, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes, sleep apnea, and cardiac arrhythmia, among other diseases, contribute to the growth prospects of pulse oximeter market.

Tests related to pulse oximetry are painless, non-invasive, and enables rapid detection of oxygen saturation levels in the body. These gainful features are anticipated to drive the industry demand for pulse oximeters over the forecast period. Besides, the outbreak of novel coronavirus has led to frequent monitoring of respiratory conditions in infected patients. The integration of artificial intelligence in pulse oximeters is set to raise the demand for target medical devices.

Top Company studied in the Pulse Oximeter Market report: GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Medtronic, CAS Medical Systems, Masimo, Nonin Medical, Smiths Medical, Welch Allyn, Spacelabs Healthcare and Meditech Equipment among other companies.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The probe in hand-held oximeters is replaced easily; thus, the device is proficient and advanced as compared to other associated devices. Due to such favorable features, the hand-held products segment accounts for the largest market share of 56.7% in 2019 and is anticipated to exhibit lucrative growth even during the forecast period

Protonic Medical Systems launched a pulse oximeter in July 2020, named, POM-600, which is also approved with CE mark is used for monitoring the amount of oxygen carried in the body.

Due to expedient features like continuous monitoring and rapid detection of oxygen levels in the body, the reusable oximeters segment accounts for the largest market share of around 56.7% in 2019 and is expected to grow extensively through the forecast period.

In December 2019, Masimo’s Neonatal RD Set Pulse oximetry sensors got clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The clearance was received entirely for improved oxygen saturation (SpO2) accuracy specifications for neonatal patients.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

The main objective of the Pulse Oximeter Market industry report is to supply key insights on Competition Positioning, Current Trends, Market Potential, Growth Rates, and Alternative Relevant Statistics. This report provides a detailed historical analysis of the global market for Pulse Oximeter Market from 2019-2027 , and provides extensive market forecasts from 2021-2027 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth, and future perspectives of the Pulse Oximeter Market . Also, global leading players are profiled with their revenue, market share, profit margin, major product portfolio, and SWOT analysis.

Emergen Research have segmented the global Pulse Oximeter Market on the basis of product, sensor type, end-uses, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hand-held

Fingertip

Tabletop

Wrist-worn

Other

Sensor Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Reusable

Disposable

End User Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Healthcare & Diagnostic Centers

Home Care

Pulse Oximeter Market Segmentation based on Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

