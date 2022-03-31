Aerospace Robotics Market To Accelerate Growth To Over 12% By 2026 With Technological Advancements

Aerospace Robotics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Aerospace Robotics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies in the aerospace robotics market are focusing on technological advancement to accelerate and develop robotics and process technologies for the next generation of energy-efficient aircrafts. The aerospace industry rapidly adopts novel technologies such as the integration of robotics with 3D visualization, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud computing solutions to enhance the performance and productivity of predefined operations in the aerospace sector. In addition, robotic technology complements human-robot collaboration and reduces the turnaround time of the manufacturing process.

The global aerospace robotics market size is expected to grow from $3.12 billion in 2021 to $3.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.09%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global aerospace robotics market size is expected to reach $5.57 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.57%.

Read more on the Global Aerospace Robotics Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-robotics-global-market-report

The increasing commercial air traffic is expected to drive the global aerospace robotics market during the forecast period. Aerospace robotics offer high precision and performance in the construction of aircraft engines, drilling and painting airframes, precise fiber cutting and placement. The growing middle-class population and the emergence of low-cost airlines offering competitive prices in developing economies is expected to contribute to airline activity, thus increasing demand for aircrafts during the period. For instance, according to Boeing’s 2020-2039 commercial market outlook, India's domestic air passenger market is expected to double its size by 2030, from the pre-pandemic levels, creating demand for an additional 2,200 new commercial aircrafts in the next 20 years in India, thus driving the aerospace robotics market growth during the period.

Major players covered in the global aerospace robotics industry are Kuka Ag, ABB Group, Fanuc Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd, Apex Automation And Robotics, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., Stäubli, Omron Adept Technology, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Jh Robotics, Inc., M Torres, Comau, MTM Robotics and Honeybee Robotics.

North America was the largest region in the aerospace robotics market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global aerospace robotics market during the forecast period.

TBRC’s global aerospace robotics industry growth analysis report is segmented by type into articulated, cartesian, others, by application into drilling, welding, painting, inspection, others, by technology into conventional, collaborative, by component into controller, sensors, drive, arm processor, end effector, by payload into small-medium payloads robots, large payloads robots, extra-large payloads robots.

Aerospace Robotics Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Articulated, Cartesian), By Application (Drilling, Welding, Painting, Inspection, Other Applications), By Technology (Conventional, Collaborative), By Component (Controller, Sensors, Drive, Arm Processor, End Effector), By Payload (Small-Medium Payloads Robots, Large Payloads Robots, Extra Large Payloads Robots) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a aerospace robotics market overview, forecast aerospace robotics market size and growth for the whole market, aerospace robotics market segments, geographies, aerospace robotics market trends, aerospace robotics market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Aerospace Robotics Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5716&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Aerospace Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Commercial Aircraft, Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services, Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment), By Size (Wide-Body, Narrow-Body, Regional), By End-User (Government, Private Sector), By Operation (Autonomous Aircraft, Manual) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-global-market-report

Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Global Market Report 2022– By Type (Commercial Radars, Satellites), By Ownership (Public, Private), By Platform (Airborne, Land, Naval, Space) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-support-and-auxiliary-equipment-global-market-report

Top Robotics Market Report 2022 – By Type (Industrial Robotics, Top Services Robotics), By Application (Handling, Welding And Soldering, Assembling And Disassembling, Dispensing), By End-Use Industry (Automotive, Electrical And Electronics, Metals And Machinery, Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals And Cosmetics) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/top-robotics-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC