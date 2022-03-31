Extremity Reconstruction Market | Stemless shoulder implants segment is projected to grow at CAGR of 20%.

Extremity Reconstruction Market Overview

Extremity Reconstruction Market to Reach $3,041 million , Globally, by 2022

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Extremity Reconstruction Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $3,041 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 7.5% during the period 2016-2022. Shoulder reconstruction segment, which accounted for more than 70% in 2015, is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period. North America held the leading position in 2015, and is expected to maintain this trend throughout.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1716

The key drivers of the market include increase in incidence of joint disorders such as osteoarthritis & rheumatoid arthritis coupled with growth in geriatric population and global rise in the prevalence of diabetes & obesity. In addition, increase in awareness among patients about the benefits of small joint reconstruction implants and improvement of technology such as development of stemless shoulder implants, reverse shoulder implants, and ankle reconstruction implants that assist in regaining ankle mobility are expected to propel the market growth. However, unfavorable reimbursement scenario and complications associated with extremity reconstruction surgeries hamper the market growth.

Key Findings of the extremity reconstruction market Study:

The shoulder replacement segment generated the highest revenue in 2015, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3%.

Metallic biomaterial dominated the world extremity reconstruction devices market.

Total ankle replacement segment is expected grow at a CAGR of 17.4%.

In 2015, the U.S. led in the global extremity reconstruction market, accounting for more than 67% share in the overall market.

Germany accounted for about one-third share of the European extremity reconstruction market in 2015.

Indian extremity reconstruction devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7%.

North America accounted for a major share in 2015, and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in prevalence of joint disorders coupled with increase in geriatric population, high awareness regarding the benefits of extremity reconstruction devices, favorable reimbursement rates, presence of innovative technologies, and quest for better quality of life in this region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly owing to the presence of ample growth opportunities in terms of unmet medical needs for the treatment of small joint disorders, increase in awareness about the benefits of extremity reconstruction surgeries, and rise in acceptance of advanced technologies.

Extremity Reconstruction Market Key Segments

The Global extremity reconstruction market is segmented based on product, applications, biomaterial and geography.

By Product

Upper Extremity Reconstruction

Shoulder

Partial Shoulder Replacement

Total Standard Replacement

Stemless Total Shoulder Replacement

Total Reverse Replacement

Elbow

Hand & Wrist

Lower Extremity Reconstruction

Foot Devices

Hind foot Fusion

Other Fusions

Ankle Reconstruction Devices

Ankle Fusion

Ankle Replacement

By Biomaterial

Metallic Biomaterial

Ceramic Biomaterial

Polymeric Biomaterial

Natural Biomaterial

Some of the key players profiled in the report include DePuy Synthes (a wholly owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Wright Medical Group N.V., Acumed, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., CONMED Corporation, and Skeletal Dynamics LLC.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1716

Other Trending Reports:

Cold Plasma Market

Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.