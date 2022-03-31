Automotive Aftermarket Market Growth Boosted By Increasing Sales Of Pre-Owned And New Vehicles

Automotive Aftermarket Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing sales of pre-owned and new vehicles are driving the global automotive aftermarket market. For instance, as of 2021 consumers’ preference to purchase cars has almost reached pre-COVID-19 levels, mainly supported by demand in the United States and China, with new cars at 94% and used cars at 97% vs pre- COVID 19 levels. In addition, there has been a significant increase in purchase intent for electric vehicles. So, the increasing preference for new and pre-owned vehicles is driving the demand for automotive aftermarket.

Technology advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive aftermarket market. Automotive aftermarket companies are increasingly using digital technologies and going online. For instance, in 2020, Continental, a technology company offering solutions to the automotive industry, introduced a online portal for the automotive aftermarket. It helps to easily identify the suitable spare parts from the range of offer by workshops and dealers.

The global automotive aftermarket market size is expected to grow from $331.21 billion in 2021 to $346.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.58%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global automotive aftermarket share is expected to reach $606.66 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.04%.

Major players covered in the global automotive aftermarket industry are 3M Multinational conglomerate company, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Federal-Mogul Corporation, COOPER TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, AISIN SEIKI CO., LTD., Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Lear Corporation, Exide Technologies, Inc., Johnsons Controls Inc., and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.

TBRC’s global automotive aftermarket market research report is segmented by type into tire, battery, brake parts, filters, body parts, lighting and electronic components, wheels, exhaust components, turbochargers, by vehicle type into passenger cars, commercial vehicle, by certification outlook into genuine parts, certified parts, uncertified parts, by distribution channel into offline distribution channel, online distribution channel.

