Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market Demand Grows With The Increasing Prevalence Of Preterm Births

The Business Research Company’s Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing prevalence of preterm births and the low body weight of infants act as a factor driving the fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market growth. Preterm birth refers to the premature birth of a child before 37 weeks gestation period, which leads to poor health and growth, mental retardation, visual and hearing impairments, cerebral palsy, and others. According to World Health Organization (WHO), around 1 million babies die each year and preterm birth was found to be one of the top reasons for the deaths. According to the report by WHO, nearly 15 million babies are born preterm every year and this number is expected to have a continuous rise shortly. According to the fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market analysis, the increasing prevalence and need to reduce the infant mortality rates with improving healthcare conditions drives the market.

The global fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market size is expected to grow from $7.10 billion in 2021 to $7.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The global fetal and neonatal monitoring market size is then expected to grow to $9.74 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market trends include manufacturers increasingly innovating and integrating technologies such as wireless technology with patient monitoring devices to efficiently diagnose and monitor fetuses and newborns. Wireless sensor technology such as biosensor monitoring devices, wireless fetal heart rate monitoring devices is multi-sensor systems implanted or embedded into the skin, consisting of a sensor that transmits data for real-time monitoring of a patient’s medical condition. For instance, the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke developed SARA, a scanning device that can detect fetal brain activity with the help of flashes of light transmitted through the mother's abdomen. Philips developed a new cordless fetal monitoring device that helps in ensuring the safety of the mother as well as the child without any inconvenience and risk. These technological innovations eliminate poor reception of observation and help caregivers in monitoring more efficiently.

Major players covered in the global fetal and neonatal monitoring devices industry are GE Healthcare, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Philips Healthcare, Atom Medical Corporation, Natus Medical Incorporated, Analogic Corporation, Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd, Becton Dickinson, Masimo Corporation, and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGAA.

TBRC’s global fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market report is segmented by equipment into fetal, neonatal, by end-user into hospitals, diagnostic centers, pediatric clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, by portability into portable, non-portable, by fetal care equipment type into ultrasound devices, fetal dopplers, fetal MRI systems, fetal monitors, fetal pulse oximeters, by neonatal care equipment type into infant warmers, incubators, convertible warmers and incubators, phototherapy equipment, respiratory devices, neonatal monitoring devices, diagnostic imaging devices.

Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2022 – By Equipment (Fetal , Neonatal), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic centers, Pediatric Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Portability (Portable, Non Portable), By Fetal Care Equipment Type (Ultrasound Devices, Fetal Dopplers, Fetal MRI Systems, Fetal Monitors, Fetal Pulse Oximeters), By Neonatal Care Equipment Type (Infant Warmers, Incubators, Convertible Warmers & Incubators, Phototherapy Equipment, Respiratory Devices, Neonatal Monitoring Devices, Diagnostic Imaging Devices)

