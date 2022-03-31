Global Automotive Centre Console Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Automotive Centre Console Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Automotive Centre Console Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the automotive centre console market is expected to grow from $27.01 billion in 2021 to $28.60 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.91%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per automotive centre console market forecast the automotive centre console market size is expected to reach $37.79 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.21%. The rapidly growing demand for electric vehicles is significantly contributing to the growth of the automotive centre console market.

The automotive centre console market consists of sales of the automotive centre console by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships), which refers to the storage compartment between the driver’s seat and the front passenger seat. It can also refer to the central parts of the dashboard. In most modern cars, the centre console is located behind the gearstick. A central console can have many features such as electronic gadgetry and vehicle control information.

Global Automotive Centre Console Market Trends

Introduction of new technology in touch screens is a key trend gaining popularity amongst global automotive centre console market trends. Major companies operating in the market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

Global Automotive Centre Console Market Segments

The global automotive centre console market is segmented:

By Type: Touch Screen, Buttons and Controls

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Premium Cars, Compact Cars, Mid-Size Cars, Luxury Cars, SUV, Electric Vehicles

By Distribution: Original Equipment Manufacturer, Aftermarket

By Geography: The global automotive centre console market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Automotive Centre Console Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides automotive centre console global market overviews, automotive centre console global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the automotive centre console global market, automotive centre console global market share, automotive centre console global market segments and geographies, automotive centre console global market players, automotive centre console global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The automotive centre console global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Automotive Centre Console Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: AGM Automotive LLC, Alps Electric Co. Ltd, Calsonic Kansei Corp., Continental AG, Delphi Automotive plc, Emerson Electric Co., Faurecia S.A, Hyundai Mobis Co, Johnson Controls Inc., Lear Carporation, MVC Holdings LLC, Novem Car Interior design, Yanfeng Automotive, DRÄXLMAIER Group, and Grammer AG.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

