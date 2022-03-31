Blood Glucose Meters Market Grows At Rate 11% Due To The Rising Prevalence Of Diabetes

Blood Glucose Meters Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising prevalence of diabetes is driving the market and shaping the blood glucose meters marketing strategy. The changing lifestyle, increase in alcohol consumption, physical inactivity, and unhealthy eating habits are leading to an increase in obesity across the globe. Such exponential growth in obese people is causing a stern increase in the purchase of blood glucose meters. Due to obesity, fat tissues release more fat molecules into the blood affecting insulin-responsive cells, which results in reduced insulin sensitivity, in turn, causing diabetes. According to the study by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), there will be a 48% increase in diabetes around the world by 2045.

The global blood glucose meters market size is expected to grow from $14.04 billion in 2021 to $15.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The global blood glucose meters market share is expected to grow to $22.31 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.4%.

North America was the largest region in the blood glucose meters market in 2021. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the global blood glucose meters market. The regions covered in global blood glucose meters market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Major players covered in the global blood glucose meters industry are Abbott, Roche, Medtronics, Ascensia, Dexcom, Johnson & Johnson, Arkray, Acon, LifeScan, and Agamatrix Inc.

In September 2021, B. Braun Melsungen AG, a German medical and pharmaceutical device company acquired Sterinova Inc for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition of Sterinova will continue to operate as a distinct subsidiary of B. Braun Melsungen AG. Sterinova Inc is a Canada-based company that develops, manufactures, and distributes ready-to-use sterile injectable products in syringes and premix bags.

TBRC’s global blood glucose meters market segmentation is divided by product type into electrode type blood glucose meter, photoelectric blood glucose meter, by end-user into hospitals, home care, by application into type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, gestational diabetes.



Blood Glucose Meters Global Market Report 2022 – By Product type (Electrode Type Blood Glucose Meter, Photoelectric Blood Glucose Meter), By End User (Hospitals, Home Care), By Application (Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, Gestational Diabetes) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a blood glucose meters market overview, forecast blood glucose meters market size and growth for the whole market, blood glucose meters market segments, geographies, blood glucose meters market trends, blood glucose meters market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

