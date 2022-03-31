Non thermal pasteurization Market TAM is USD 1.53 Billion in 2021 | Top Companies are –Hiperbaric, JBT Corporation, Etc

Emergen Research Logo

The rising need to ensure the microbiological safety of processed dairy products without the loss of heat-sensitive nutritional compounds

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- non thermal pasteurization Market covers a comprehensive overview of the non thermal pasteurization market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis.

non-thermal pasteurization market size is expected to reach USD 6.34 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady growth of the market can be attributed to the rising need to ensure the microbiological safety of processed dairy products without the loss of nutritional value of food products. Increasing consumer demand for high-quality, minimally processed food has been driving growth of non-thermal pasteurization technologies in the food processing industries. The inadequacy of traditional food processing technologies has been boosting the demand for non-thermal pasteurization. Increasing investment for the development of new food preserving technologies, such as pulsed white light, high-intensity pulsed electric field, ozone, and ultraviolet irradiation, and UV-C light, has been driving growth of the non-thermal pasteurization market. Ensuring food safety while meeting the demand for nutritious food has led to the growing demand for non-thermal pasteurization techniques. Growing consumer demand for environmentally friendly additives has resulted in the increasing demand for natural food preservation technologies, which is boosting the market growth. Food & beverage companies are increasingly utilizing emerging non-thermal technologies over conventional food processing techniques as they involve lower water and energy cost, shorter processing times, lower production of residual effluents and toxic compounds, and preservation of nutritional characteristics and sensory aspects of food products.

The market intelligence reports on non thermal pasteurization market dives deep into aspects including but not limited to the market size, growth and share across different regions to keep the stakeholders and business owners informed and help them make a wise business decision. For data-savvy product owners, sophisticated business evangelists and information-focused filed marketing personnel, looking to incorporate qualitative figures into their fundamental perspective the report presents an unrivalled statistical data on both past and future industry trends.

Key Highlights in the Report

In December 2020, Hiperbaric launched a new website to establish itself as the global leader in the field of high-pressure technologies. The company offers its two main business lines with detailed information on Hot Isostatic Pressing (HIP) technology focused on technological and industrial sectors and High-Pressure Processing (HPP) technology for the food industry. The new website presents an enhanced browsing experience with specialized content and a more interactive design.

Solid segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Increasing utilization of non-thermal pasteurization techniques for the production of products such as jellies, cheese, jam meat products, and processed food is expected to drive growth of the segment.

Pulsed Electric Fields (PEF) segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. PEF technology is increasingly adopted in the processed potato industry as it enables tissue softening and enhanced mass transport, resulting in improved extraction, improved cutting, and easier peeling.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities,

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Hiperbaric, JBT Corporation, ThyssenKrupp AG, Kobe Steel, Ltd., Bosch, FresherTech, Nordion Inc., MULTIVAC, Stansted Fluid Power Products Ltd., and DUKANE.

Furthermore, the report divides the non thermal pasteurization market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented global non-thermal pasteurization market on the basis of food form, technique, application, and region:

Food Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Liquid

Solid

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Pulsed electric fields (PEF)

High Pressure Processing (HPP)

Microwave Volumetric Heating (MVH)

Ultrasonic

Irradiation

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Food

Beverages

Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics

The study delivers real answers for questions about market segmentation by types, region and application to power the overall market research for the forecast period. Subject matter experts behind the market analysis have collaborated with some of the highly acclaimed business owners to track records and estimate what is happening in areas such as technology innovation, production volume, end-use and product pricing. Research analysts have further remodeled their approach to present a report uniquely positioned to offer unmatched information on prominent manufactures, new entrants, exiting white spaces, acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches.

Overview of the non thermal pasteurization Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the non thermal pasteurization industry

