Updated with Video Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 900 Block of G Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, March 27, 2022, in the 900 block of G Street, Northwest.

At approximately 9:33 pm, the suspect approached the victims at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victims’ property. The victims complied. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle operated by a second suspect.

One of the suspects and the suspects’ vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/xARex7hQOx4

Anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.