Arrest Made in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses in the Third and Fourth Districts

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third and Fourth Districts announce an arrest has been made in Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred in the Third and Fourth Districts.

 

Attempt Armed Robbery (Gun)

On Friday, March 11, 2022, at approximately 4:00 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded property from the victim. The victim did not comply. The suspect fled the scene. CNN: 22-035-994

 

Armed Robbery (Gun)

On Monday, March 14, 2022, at approximately 3:43 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded property from the victim. The victim complied. The suspect fled the scene. CCN: 22-034-212

 

On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, a 14 year old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

 

Arrest Made in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses in the Third and Fourth Districts

