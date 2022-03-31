Rising Producer Zara616 is Bringing Gems to the Producing Game

Zara616 gives advice to producers on the producing game and how to grow in it.

If it was easy, everybody would do it” — G.T

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zara616 has been climbing the ranks as a producer working with well-established artist such as Skilla Baby, Baby Smoove, Jdot Breezy, Babytron, YN Jay and more, but what has made him a key factor at such an early start of his career is his knowledge on the producing game and his advice to his peers. Late last year, he was interviewed by Budd Kellie which is where he began giving his knowledge on the game. In the interview Zara stated "Your network is your net worth. A lot of people get into producing thinking it's easy money and easy placements but it's so much more than that. There's numbers, statistics, and rules you gotta follow to make sure you stay hot and make sure you get what you're entitled." Zara preaches that producers should prioritize making themselves a brand by pushing their producer tag, being seen as an actual person and working alongside other producers to make the best sound.

He’s known as a member of the production team “Grease” which is a producer collective located in Grand Rapids including : Wayne616, Southside Rich, Pablo616, Blue$trip, Kdinero, and himself. "Being on a team I feel like has definitely made the music making process much more genuine because we all have the goal of creating good music. There's no selfishness and competition, which allows us growth," he said.

Zara plans to continue dropping knowledge as a producer and has stated his goal is to do an interview on ProducerGrind and a beat breakdown on Genius : Deconstructed. As we wrapped up our interview, Zara spoke and said, " 'If it was easy, everybody would do it,' are the words G.T told me and they've stuck with me since. I know first hand it can get overwhelming expecting results and seeing none but I try to remind my peers to keep going because at the end of the day no one owes you anything so you can't get mad if you don't see results immediately. The game is built on respect and if you grind your way to the top you leave them no choice but to respect you. Just keep working with people and remember that every beat is a lottery ticket. The more beats you have and that you put out, the more chances for a life changing placement."