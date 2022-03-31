Submit Release
News Search

There were 973 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,691 in the last 365 days.

Chinese firms interested in investing in Bình Dương

VIETNAM, March 31 -  

From left to right: Representatives of the China Construction Bank, Bình Dương People’s Committee and Becamex IDC and at the webinar. VNA/VNS Photo 

BÌNH DƯƠNG — Over 100 Chinese enterprises participated in a webinar on investment promotion in the central province of Bình Dương on Wednesday. The event was jointly held by the provincial People’s Committee, Becamex IDC, and China Construction Bank.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyễn Văn Dành said that the locality has completely controlled the COVID-19 pandemic and reopened its door, which has helped maintain its economic growth.

Chinese enterprises expressed their interest in the province’s specific investment attraction policies.

To attract foreign investors, the province’s leader said that it has prepared a clear land fund and created the most favourable conditions related to policies to help investors step up production and business activities. Specifically, the province started construction on 20,000 social houses to create a long-term accommodation for workers at industrial zones.

Bình Dương has to date attracted 4,040 FDI projects with a total registered capital of US$39.4 billion. Of the total, 1,561 projects totalling over $10 billion are of Chinese investors. China also ranks first among 65 countries and territories pouring capital into the southern province. — VNS

You just read:

Chinese firms interested in investing in Bình Dương

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.