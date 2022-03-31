Chinese firms interested in investing in Bình Dương

VIETNAM, March 31 -

From left to right: Representatives of the China Construction Bank, Bình Dương People’s Committee and Becamex IDC and at the webinar. VNA/VNS Photo

BÌNH DƯƠNG — Over 100 Chinese enterprises participated in a webinar on investment promotion in the central province of Bình Dương on Wednesday. The event was jointly held by the provincial People’s Committee, Becamex IDC, and China Construction Bank.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyễn Văn Dành said that the locality has completely controlled the COVID-19 pandemic and reopened its door, which has helped maintain its economic growth.

Chinese enterprises expressed their interest in the province’s specific investment attraction policies.

To attract foreign investors, the province’s leader said that it has prepared a clear land fund and created the most favourable conditions related to policies to help investors step up production and business activities. Specifically, the province started construction on 20,000 social houses to create a long-term accommodation for workers at industrial zones.

Bình Dương has to date attracted 4,040 FDI projects with a total registered capital of US$39.4 billion. Of the total, 1,561 projects totalling over $10 billion are of Chinese investors. China also ranks first among 65 countries and territories pouring capital into the southern province. — VNS