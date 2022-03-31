New Wealth partners with Apiax to provide regulatory compliance answers in real-time

ASEAN-based tech company New Wealth works with Switzerland-based Apiax to embed actionable compliance knowledge into its software.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Wealth, an independent provider of mobile-first wealth tools and hybrid advice apps with outstanding customer references, and Apiax, a leading provider of embedded compliance, are excited to announce their partnership. This collaboration will help banks and wealth managers gain significant operational efficiencies, starting with cross-border marketing and distribution of investment funds..

Across the industry, wealth relationship managers are underutilizing current digital tools. That’s why New Wealth regularly surveys frontliners across Asia to identify key reasons behind such behaviors and enable financial institutions to accelerate their digital wealth experience.

The New Wealth Hybrid Advisory solution leverages cutting-edge technologies and behavioral design to deliver highly intuitive tools for both end-investors and client advisors. To meet the comprehensive needs of relationship managers in private banking, and their high-net-worth clients, New Wealth will now integrate with Apiax’ API to provide cross-border compliance checks in real time.

Yvonne Ngai, APAC Business Lead, Apiax, said: “We are pleased to embed actionable compliance answers into New Wealth’s digital wealth solution to make it smoother for banks in Asia to serve their clients globally in a compliant way.”

Loïc Pitrou, Co-founder and CEO, New Wealth shared: “Relationship managers can truly tailor the screening of investment products to the context of each client and interaction. Timely compliance checks and guidance from the tool save time for frontliners and bring both clarity and transparency to the end customer.”

This partnership will also allow for future deploys of joint use cases and further expand the productivity gains for Asian private banks.