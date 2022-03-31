USB 3.0 Market: Forecast to Boost Growth Globally During 2022-2029

AMR Logo

An increase in data volumes being transferred is the key driving factor for the USB 3.0 market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global USB 3.0 market is driven by increasing consumer demand for advanced and high-speed interfaces. In addition, the proliferation of tablet PC's and smartphones and the increasing application of USB 3.0 universal docking chipsets in 4K monitors as well as in camera-based applications in medical imaging propels the growth of the market.

However, the Development of USB 3.1 and increasing competition from Thunderbolt & Thunderbolt 2 interface technologies limit the growth of this market. Furthermore, the continuous introduction of high bandwidth storage devices, technological advancements and emerging markets in Asia is expected to provide numerous opportunities for this market to grow.

The USB 3.0 market is segmented on the basis of Manufacturing Process and Capacity. The manufacturing Process segment covered in this study includes Conventional and Chip-on-Board (CoB).

Based on Capacity, the market is segmented into Below 4 GB, 4 GB to 16 GB, 16 GB to 64 GB, 128 GB and above. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global USB 3.0 market is dominated by key players such as Microsoft Corporation, SanDisk, Intel Corporation, Samsung, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Kingston Technology Co LLP, LaCie S.A.S., Seagate Technology LLC, Transcend Information, Inc. and HP Development Company, L.P.

Key Benefits:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global USB 3.0 market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

• Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

