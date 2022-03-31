Fungal Testing Kits Market by Test Type (Molecular Test, Chromogenic Test, and Others) Industry Forecast, 2030

Allied Analytics

North America has emerged as the global leader in the fungal testing kits market. This can be attributed to the high prevalence of infectious diseases.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Fungal Testing Kits Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" Fungal testing kit is used as a fungal infection diagnostic kit in clinics, hospitals, and diagnostic centers. This kit is a serological assay that helps in qualitatively detecting beta-glucan in the serum of a patient who is showing symptoms of invasive fungal infections.

Beta-glucans are polysaccharides found in the cell wall of fungi. By detecting a fungal infection, healthcare professionals can prescribe treatment for the specific fungi type. The sample collected by fungal testing kits is taken from body fluids, blood, scrapings of skin, nail, hair, or tissues. Tissue samples are taken for biopsy when there are symptoms of a deep infection.

In Asia-Pacific, the fungal testing kits market is expected to grow in countries like South Korea, China, India, and Japan. These nations represent growth potential in the wake of increasing healthcare expenditure and a huge patient pool. Infections such as invasive fungal diseases and candidiasis are also rampant in these aforementioned nations. This boosts the growth of the fungal testing kits market.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

COVID-19 is an infectious disease that originated in the Hubei province of the Wuhan city in China in December, 2019. This highly contagious disease, caused by a virus, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is transmitted from human to human. Since its outbreak, the disease has spread to almost 213 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency on March 11, 2020.

At the early phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no availability of any specific diagnostic test to detect the disease in patients. Alternative diagnostic tests were used initially but were not much effective. This unavailability of specific COVID-19 diagnostic tests presented lucrative opportunities for diagnostic manufacturers to introduce their COVID-19 diagnostic kits. Many leading players as well as some start-ups from various countries utilized this opportunity and introduced COVID-19 diagnostics kits into local as well as global markets. These players achieved an edge over other diagnostics players, capitalizing on the opportunity from demand for COVID-19 diagnostic tests, which, in turn, helped them in maintaining their revenue in such a crisis.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the fungal testing kits industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the fungal testing kits market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the growth scenario of the fungal testing kits market.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

This market has numerous players, some of the key players are Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, bioMerieux SA, ELITech Group, PerkinElmer, GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., Norgen Biotek, C.P.M Diagnostic Research SAS, Biomed Diagnostics, Inc., PCRmax, F. Hoffman La-Roche Ltd., Hologic, Inc., and Bioquochem

