Shaftsbury Barracks - Violation of Conditions

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B3001058

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ben Irwin                    

STATION:  Shaftsbury              

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: March 31, 2022 / 0028 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 7, Pownal VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions

 

ACCUSED:  Andrew Crawford                                         

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Shaftsbury Barracks were notified of a family disturbance on Route 7 in Pownal. During the course of the investigation, it was learned that the male subject in the incident, Andrew Crawford, had Conditions of Release not to buy, have, or consume alcohol. Andrew provided a sample of his breath confirming he was under the influence of alcohol. Andrew was issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court – Criminal Division on May 9, 2022 at 0815 hours for Violation of Conditions of Release.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: May 9, 2022 / 0815 hours            

COURT: Bennington Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Benjamin Irwin

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury VT, 05262

802-442-5421

 

Shaftsbury Barracks - Violation of Conditions

