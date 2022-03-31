Shaftsbury Barracks - Violation of Conditions
CASE#: 22B3001058
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: March 31, 2022 / 0028 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 7, Pownal VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions
ACCUSED: Andrew Crawford
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Shaftsbury Barracks were notified of a family disturbance on Route 7 in Pownal. During the course of the investigation, it was learned that the male subject in the incident, Andrew Crawford, had Conditions of Release not to buy, have, or consume alcohol. Andrew provided a sample of his breath confirming he was under the influence of alcohol. Andrew was issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court – Criminal Division on May 9, 2022 at 0815 hours for Violation of Conditions of Release.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: May 9, 2022 / 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Benjamin Irwin
Vermont State Police
Shaftsbury Barracks
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury VT, 05262
802-442-5421