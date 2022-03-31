Updated Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 2800 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made and an additional suspect is sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Friday, March 25, 2022, in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 8:46 pm, the suspects assaulted the victims at the listed location and took their property. The suspects then fled the scene.

On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 22 year old Chassadee Martin, of Bethesda, Maryland, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

The remaining suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video and the photos below: https://youtu.be/mNOSsMo40qQ

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.