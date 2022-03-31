Updated Photo Suspects Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 300 Block of M Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in the 300 block of M Street, Southwest.

At approximately 8:09 pm, the suspects approached the victim, while they were seated in a vehicle, at the listed location. The suspects forcibly removed the victim from the vehicle and struck the victim with a handgun. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.