Grammy Winning Producer Devine Evans Shares Free Coachella Music Creations

Image: Five-Time Grammy Award Winning Music Producer Devine Evans. Photo Credit: Kenneth Brayden Matthews

Five-Time Grammy Award Winning music producer Devine Evans shares some of his Coachella music creations for free to his fans online.

As the powerhouse behind the scenes of some of the biggest concerts in the world, Devine Evans' unmistakable sound has helped create some of the most memorable Coachella moments ever recorded.” — Hollywood Sentinel

MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Five-Time Grammy Award Winning Producer Devine Evans is excited about his work—and he should be. Having been one of the leading live music producers for some of the top artists that have played Coachella, and with the Coachella Festival next month, he is in greater demand than ever. He has now shared some of the music intros he has created for some of the biggest stars of Coachella, for free to his fans on SoundCloud below.Having helped create some of the most iconic Coachella musical intros of all time for artists including; Cardi B, Eminem, Beyonce', Pharrell Williams, Brock Hampton, and Ella Mae among more, Devine Evans got his start in Atlanta at Left Eye Productions, headed by R&B legend Lisa Lopes of TLC. Devine went on to work with many of music’s biggest stars including; Camila Cabello, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, Hans Zimmer, and Selena Gomez, among many more.For over a decade, Grammy Winner Adam Blackstone—who has served as the Musical Director for artists including Alicia Keys, Rihanna, Janet Jackson, and the Super Bowl 54 Halftime Show with Shakira and J-Lo—has placed his trust into the hands of Devine Evans to create some of the most iconic Coachella musical intros of all time, most notably Devine’s unforgettable intros for artists including Cardi B, Eminem, Beyonce', Pharrell Williams, Brock Hampton, and Ella Mae among more. www.AdamBlackstone.com Mr. Blackstone recently shared a comment on Devine's Instagram flashback post of an intro Devine created for Rhianna and Eminem's legendary Monster Tour. Of Devine Evans, Adam Blackstone stated, "There is only one you (…) bro! Your sound has permeated the world." Indeed, it has.Devine Evans has worked with stars including; Charlie Puth, The Roots (2017 NBA All-Star Performance), Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Soul 2 Soul tour, Janet Jackson’s Unbreakable World Tour, Rihanna’s Diamonds World Tour and Rhianna's Savage X Fenty Show, Justin Timberlake’s 20/20 Experience Tour (now available on Netflix), and Pharrell Williams’ Dear Girl Tour.Devine Evans’ work in televised performances includes Creative Programming and Sound Design for The Oscars, Beyoncé’s 2013 Super Bowl Halftime performance, and Creative Programming and Sound Design for the 2018 Super Bowl Halftime show with Justin Timberlake, at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, among others.A multi-award winning Producer, Composer, Songwriter, and Engineer, Devine Evans has left an indelible mark in the world of music with contributions as a Composer, Producer, and Sound Designer on the Grammy Award winning live version of the Billboard hit song “Happy” by Pharrell Williams, and as a NAACP Image award winner as Composer for “The New Edition Story.”With the 2022 Coachella music festival finally now back live after shutdown, and running next month from April 15—17, and April 22—24, demand for Devine Evans work is unsurprisingly in bigger demand than ever, and he’s not slowing down. This years’ Coachella features artists including Ye (Kanye West), Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Caroline Polachek, Japanese Breakfast, Swedish House Mafia, and Megan Thee Stallion among many more.Listen to Devine Evans' Coachella Intros for free here: https://soundcloud.com/thediaryofasongwriter/sets/devine-evans-tour-intro Visit: https://devineevans.com

Devine Evans: Ella Mai Official Intro (The DEBUT Tour)