Montgomery County Council Health and Human Services Committee Meeting on March 31, 2022

MARYLAND, March 31 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Committee will review special appropriations to fund pediatric mobile medical clinics and the Ending the HIV Epidemic Grant

The Health and Human Services (HHS) Committee will meet on Thursday, March 31 at 1:30 p.m. to discuss a $450,000 special appropriation to fund a mobile medical clinic through the creation of a public-private partnership between Casa Ruben, Inc., the Robert I. Schattner Foundation and Montgomery County. In addition, the Committee will review a more than $1.17 million special appropriation for the Ending the HIV Epidemic Grant.

The members of the HHS Committee include Chair and Council President Gabe Albornoz, Council Vice President Evan Glass (Lead for Homelessness & Vulnerable Communities) and Councilmember Craig Rice.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Special Appropriation to the FY22 Operating Budget, DHHS - Pediatric Mobile Medical Vehicle; $450,000; and Amendment to FY22 Operating Budget Resolution 19-872, Section G, Fiscal Year 2022 Designation of Entities for Non-Competitive Contract Award Status: Casa Ruben, Inc

Review: The HHS Committee will review a $450,000 special appropriation to the FY22 Operating Budget and an amendment to FY22 Operating Budget, which would fund a mobile medical clinic through the creation of a public-private partnership between Casa Ruben, Inc., the Robert I. Schattner Foundation and Montgomery County. The lead sponsors are Council President Albornoz and Councilmember Friedson. Councilmembers Katz and Navarro are cosponsors.

The mobile medical clinic would connect uninsured, under-insured and under-resourced children and youth to healthcare and increase the number of children and youth who receive vaccinations needed for overall health and to enroll in school. The County will fund the purchase of the mobile medical clinic and the Schattner Foundation will provide matching funds of up to $450,000 directly to Casa Ruben, Inc. for staffing and operating expenses. Casa Ruben, Inc. and the Department of Health and Human Services would collaborate on connecting children and families to health care.

The County has invested in efforts to address health disparities, eliminate barriers to healthcare access and reach residents in their communities in innovative ways. Mobile medical care has been shown to be a cost-effective way to reach underserved and disenfranchised communities that do not have access to mainstream healthcare.

Special Appropriation #22-68 to the FY22 Operating Budget Montgomery County Government Department of Health and Human Services Ending the Human Immunodeficiency Virus Epidemic Grant $1,172,584

Review: The Committee will review a more than $1.17 million special appropriation for the Ending the HIV Epidemic Grant. This federal grant supports health equity community events and provides funds for awareness campaigns to expand testing and treatment access for those at risk and living with HIV. The grant will also support a satellite clinic in Germantown to improve access to prevention and care services for Upcounty residents.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive. A public hearing is scheduled for April 19.

The Committee meeting schedule may change from time to time. The current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review can be viewed at: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/COUNCIL/ondemand/index.html.

Council committee meetings are currently being held on Zoom.

The Council returned to in-person meetings on March 15; residents continue to have the opportunity to testify remotely for public hearings or provide in-person testimony at the Council Office Building in Rockville for many public hearings.

The Council is recommending that residents, who choose to attend in-person Council meetings, get fully vaccinated to protect themselves and others against COVID-19. If this is not possible, virtual participation is encouraged.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.

Release ID: 22-140 Media Contact: Sonya Healy, 240-777-7926 , Benjamin Sky Brandt 240-777-7884