Statement of Senator Pia S. Cayetano On the settlement reached between EJ Obiena and PATAFA

PHILIPPINES, March 31 - Press Release March 31, 2022

It's over!

This long running ordeal between world no.5 Olympian pole vaulter Ernest Obiena and his national sports association, PATAFA has come to an end.

The Philippine Sports Commission has announced that EJ has been endorsed to play in the Southeast Asian Games and the World Outdoor Athletics championship. All details regarding the mediation are confidential.

I look forward to seeing EJ jump again for the honor and glory of our country!

Statement of Senator Pia S. Cayetano On the settlement reached between EJ Obiena and PATAFA

