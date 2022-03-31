Bowser Administration Launches #HealthyHeroesDC Youth Art Contest

(Washington, DC) Today, the Bowser Administration announced the launch of the #HealthyHeroesDC Youth Art Contest for students to share the healthy choices they are making every day to keep their communities safe, including receiving their routine vaccinations and getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

District youth ages 5-12 are encouraged to participate and showcase the ways we can make healthy choices to keep our communities strong. The contest will run from March 29 – April 22. Contest rules and further details can be found at backtoschool.dc.gov/YouthArtContest.

Participants can use their own paper (8.5x11) or download an art template online. Participants can also pick up a physical art template at more than 40 locations, including the District’s eight COVID Centers, all local DC Public Library branches, designated DC Department of Parks and Recreations sites, and at Ben’s Chili Bowl locations on U Street and H Street.

Students can submit their completed artwork in the following ways:

Website Upload: Students can upload a photo/scan of their artwork submission.

Community partner drop boxes: Students and their families can visit participating partner sites to physically drop off their artwork.

A panel of judges comprised of members of the art and education communities will select a total of 10 winners. Art pieces from the 10 winners will be featured in a District-wide digital and print campaign. Winners will be selected from two categories:

Ages 5-8. The panel will select five winning entries.

Ages 9-12. The panel will select five winning entries.

It is easy for District residents to get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19. At the District’s COVID Centers, located in all eight wards, residents have access to vaccinations, boosters, and take-home rapid antigen tests, as well as a new walk-up testing opportunity that allows residents to administer and register a PCR test themselves.