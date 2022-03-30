Submit Release
Statement by the Prime Minister on the death of the Honourable Joyce Fairbairn

CANADA, March 30 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the death of the Honourable Joyce Fairbairn, former Senator for Alberta:

“It is with great sadness that I learned yesterday of the passing of former Senator Joyce Fairbairn, a wonderful friend both to my father and me, a passionate and brilliant Albertan, and above all, a truly dedicated servant of Canada.

“Senator Fairbairn spent 50 years working on Parliament Hill, where she was the first woman to serve as Leader of the Government in the Senate and championed adult literacy programs and campaigns as Minister with Special Responsibility for Literacy. Her efforts brought national attention to adult literacy, helped reduce stigma for adult learners, and provided Canadians with essential tools and resources to support their learning goals.

“In 2015, she was appointed a Member of the Order of Canada for her distinguished career and her dedication to improving the lives of Canadians. In 2018, the Senator Joyce Fairbairn Middle School in Lethbridge was duly named in her honour.

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I extend our deepest condolences to Senator Fairbairn’s family and friends – we are grieving with you. She was a true champion for Canadians and will be dearly missed.”

Statement by the Prime Minister on the death of the Honourable Joyce Fairbairn

