The 2022 Inked Cover Girl Has Been Announced

Skye Hall, an indigenous single mother of three, has won it all

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The iconic Inked Magazine has found its 2022 Inked Cover Girl. Skye Hall was born and raised on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in North Dakota. The single mother of three is more than a triple threat — her skills include sewing, beadwork, clay sculpting, dance, and modeling.As the winner of the 2022 Inked Cover Girl Competition, Skye will be featured on the cover of the magazine and take home a cash prize of $25,000, which she plans to put towards her children’s education. Celebrity photographer Christopher Kolk and his creative style team will design a photoshoot specifically for Skye to showcase her ink, beauty, and personality. She will also be featured in a 2-page spread within the magazine that is the ultimate opportunity to tell her story and show off her tattoo collection.“I’m indigenous and proud! I love to spread laughter to people—I feel it is so healing,” says Hall. “I’m happy to be here and honored to be a part of this. I just can’t believe that I got the cover!”Follow Hall on TikTok , where she creates comedic content, as well as dance, art, and motivational messages.The tattoo community has always had a tight connection with the music industry, and Inked Cover Girl is proud to show its support. Inked Cover Girl, LLC will donate a portion of the net proceeds from the Competition to MusiCares. The nonprofit organization strives to provide relief for professionals in the music industry who may struggle with addiction and health issues or who require emergency assistance.Those interested in learning more can visit https://cover.inkedmag.com/