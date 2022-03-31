Brian Joseph Lombardi Scholarship 2021 Recipient Terrilynn Hale

Founded by a South Florida entrepreneur and philanthropist, the Brian Joseph Lombardi Scholarship announces its 2021 recipients

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brian Joseph Lombardi and the scholarship committee have proudly announced the recipients of its inaugural scholarship award. Terrilynn Hale, a graduate student attending the University of West Florida was selected as one of the winners of this academic scholarship. Ms. Hale was recognized for her track record of excelling both in and outside of the classroom. She graduated with her bachelor’s degree in Cyber Security, obtaining the respected title of Magna Cum Laude by completing her undergraduate studies with a 3.80 Grade Point Average. The Brian Joseph Lombardi scholarship committee was impressed by Ms. Hale’s ability to consistently perform in the top of her class while also working for a local insurance agency and being an active member of many extracurricular groups. The list of organizations she held positions in include the 2021 Southeastern Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition (SECCDC) where was was team captain, UWF’s Hal Marcus College of Science and Engineering Student Advisory Board, Women in Cybersecurity, and the UWF Association for Information Systems where she continues to serve as Treasurer. Additionally, Terrilynn Hale is a computer programming tutor, has maintained her position on the Dean’s List since the Fall of 2018, and is a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. In May of 2021, Ms. Hale was a student trainee with the United States Space Force as part of a Computer Science internship.Scholarship Founder Brian Lombardi said, “In Terrilynn’s essay, her commitment to excellence academically and personally really shone through.” Mr. Lombardi went on to state that one of the most impressive parts of Ms. Hale’s essay was that she shared her commitment to a vision larger than herself. “My goal is to be an example for young women who are interested in technology and cyber security to show them it’s not only a very important space for us to study and work in, but that we can do it. It’s possible! In recent years it’s common to hear ‘representation is important’ and I absolutely agree. This is why I work so hard, because I am committed to being the representation that I want to see more of,” Terrilynn stated.As she continues her education in pursuit of her Master’s Degree in Cyber Security, Ms. Hale is looking forward to continuing to develop her leadership skills as well as the exploration of unique intern and employment opportunities in her field. The Brian Lombardi Scholarship Committee was impressed with the young student’s ability to multi-task and manage not only a demanding academic schedule, but also working, and being actively involved in several extracurricular activities in a leadership capacity, demonstrating a unique ability to balance several responsibilities simultaneously.Terrilynn is excited about the future of Cyber Security and looks forward to playing an active role in its development. When she is not studying or working, Ms. Hale enjoys spending time with her family, reading, going to the beach, volunteering, and researching various topics to continue the learning process even when the subjects are not directly related to her academic or career goals.The Brian Joseph Lombardi Scholarship is an academic award that selects two recipients annually. Each student receives $1,000 to subsidize their collegiate academic expenses. Founded by South Florida entrepreneur, Brian Lombardi, the scholarship is open to undergraduate and graduate students alike who have shown a commitment to leadership and academic excellence. Additional information on the Brian Joseph Lombardi Scholarship, the award’s eligibility requirements, online applications are available on the official Brian Joseph Lombardi Scholarship website.