Phil Zen Design to Spotlight Hippest, Health-Promoting Active Chairs at Interior Design Show Toronto, April 7-10
Healthy ergonomics and biophilic design truly improve your wellness and productivity as you work from home or in an office.
Phil Zen Design enables a shift in interior cultures by recommending outstanding and sustainable designs crafted to enhance yet simplify daily life.
We enable a shift in interior cultures by recommending outstanding and sustainable designs crafted to enhance yet simplify daily life.”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lifestyle furniture retailer Phil Zen Design today confirmed that it will present at Interior Design Show Toronto a selection of iconic, bestselling, ergonomic, sustainably made chairs and standing desks to improve the mental and physical well-being of people who work from home.
— Philippe Gryc
Considered by many to be Canada’s premier gathering of new products and cutting-edge ideas, Interior Design Show Toronto will be held April 7-10 in the South Building of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 222 Bremner Blvd., Toronto.
Phil Zen Design’s showcased products can be tried out at the company’s exhibition booth, located at space 648.
Among the items Phil Zen Design plans to have on hand are an assortment of active and versatile kneeling chairs. According to company founder Philippe Gryc, this type of chair allows users to sit in a more natural position while at the same time inducing body motion.
“The ability to move is important because it stimulates the user’s blood flow for healthier and more productive sitting,” he explained. “These chairs also promote better posture, which eliminates pressure on the lower back and contributes to increased core strength and muscle tone. The result is relief from or prevention of the back pain and other sitting diseases that can come from prolonged sitting on a conventional chair.”
One of these kneeling chairs is slated to be given away during the trade show by a random drawing open to all Phil Zen Design booth visitors who provide their name and email address or who tag @philzendesign on social media, Gryc revealed.
Additionally, Gryc said his booth will display an iconic retro-1980s chair notable for its eye-catching zig-zagging and amply cushioned open framework. “The Ekstrem chair from Varier is making a strong comeback amongst interior designers owing to the way it aligns with this year’s hot trend of bold, playful, organic, sustainable, and vintage fashion,” he observed.
Gryc said the Phil Zen Design booth will feature other products, all helping reinforce the brand’s mission of promoting well-being through adoption of biophilic design principles and ergonomically oriented active furniture in work-from-home or office environments.
“I am very excited to exhibit at this year’s International Design Show Toronto,” he said. “Things are opening up again and this is an incredible opportunity for us to highlight designs that have not yet been introduced to this community, to let them to experience these designs firsthand. As well, I am looking very much forward to spending time interacting with the field’s leading innovators and thinkers.”
About Phil Zen Design
Phil Zen Design is an online lifestyle-and-furniture retailer headquartered in Toronto. Phil Zen Design provides products and solutions to help people who work at home find the right balance between comfort, office practicalities, healthy living, and family cohesion. Philippe Gryc founded Phil Zen Design in 2019 to enable a shift in interior cultures by recommending outstanding and sustainable designs crafted to enhance yet simplify daily life.
