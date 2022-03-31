Governor Wolf Signs Bill Extending Waivers to Assist Continued Recovery from Pandemic

Governor Tom Wolf signed into law Senate Bill 1019.

Senate Bill 1019 temporarily extends certain suspensions of regulations and statutes that were issued by agencies under the COVID-19 disaster declaration through June 30, 2022. The continued suspension of these regulations and statutes allows the commonwealth to use all necessary resources to continue its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and help Pennsylvania get back on track from the pandemic.

“These extensions are important tools that will help us continue our work to transition out of the pandemic,” Governor Wolf said. “I’m pleased that we were able to come together to keep these important measures working on behalf of Pennsylvanians.”