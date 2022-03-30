Submit Release
Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige appoints two new members to UH Board of Regents

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige has appointed bank vice president Gabriel Lee and non-profit administrator Laurie Tochiki to the University of Hawaiʻi System’s Board of Regents.

Lee is currently the executive vice president of commercial markets at American Savings Bank. He was previously the vice president and commercial banking officer at First Hawaiian Bank, and vice president and pacific marketing director at Bank of Hawaiʻi. Lee attended graduate school at Dartmouth College, received a Bachelor of Arts in economics from the University of Hawaiʻi and is a graduate of St. Louis School.

If confirmed by the state Senate, Lee will fill the at-large seat currently held by Benjamin Kudo starting July 1. The five-year term expires on June 30, 2027.

Tochiki is the executive director of the non-profit EPIC ʻOhana – which aims to strengthen Hawaiʻi’s families and enhance the welfare of children and youth. She has also worked in various capacities at the William S. Richardson School of Law, University of Hawaiʻi. Tochiki was lecturer from 2012-2014 and 2019, the director of child welfare projects from 2005-2012, associate dean for student services from 1999 to 2011, and adjunct and assistant professor. She has also served as a law clerk, and coordinator of  Kids First with the Family Court of the First Circuit, a research analyst with the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary, and instructor at Kapiʻolani Community College.

Tochiki has a PH.D in education policy from the University of Hawaiʻi’s College of Education, a Master of Science in administration from Central Michigan University Hawaiʻi Campus, a Juris Doctor from the William S. Richardson School of Law, and a B. A. from Whitman College in Washington. She is a graduate of Waipahu High School.

If Tochiki is confirmed by the state Senate she takes the City & County of Honolulu seat now held by Simeon Acoba. Her five-year term starts on July 1 and ends on June 30, 2027.

The BOR is composed of 11 volunteer regents who formulate policy and have exclusive jurisdiction over the internal structure, management, and operation of the university. Board members are nominated by the Regents Candidate Advisory Council, appointed by the governor, and confirmed the state Senate.

