Submit Release
News Search

There were 965 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,690 in the last 365 days.

2022 London Book Fair presents Where Is My Home

A Story of a Cat Yearning for the Home He Left

My little girl and grandson both love this book! The story is so engaging, and they want me to read it over and over! It even kept my grandson’s attention over FaceTime!”
— Docia Rice, Amazon Customer Review

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wherever our feet will take us, be it somewhere good or bad, our hearts will always yearn for home, and when the longing intensifies, we’ll always find our way back, no matter how far we are. Where Is My Home? written by Joan Romney Groves is an endearing true story of a cat named Sonic and his journey back home.

“As I read this story, it brought back memories of families who have children that have taken the wrong paths but have found their way back home after facing many hard consequences because of their choices,” says Silverhair, an Amazon customer.

“My little girl and grandson both love this book! The story is so engaging, and they want me to read it over and over! It even kept my grandson’s attention over FaceTime! — Docia Rice, Amazon Customer Review.

“Loved the adventure this kitten had to go through to realize how much he missed home. Such a great way to teach an important principle. Thanks for the beautiful words on the back cover. — Gloria Day, Amazon Customer Review.

Joan, aside from being a mother of six and grandmother of 28, has 23 years of experience working as an elementary school teacher and has stumbled upon countless children with varying personalities. Gifted with an understanding mind and nurtured by her profession, her mission to teach children the value of empathy has developed. She hopes that her stories will become a stepping stone for the young generation toward positive character development.

Where Is My Home?
Written by Joan Romney Groves

Kindle |
Hardcover |
Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.

Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098
info@authorspress.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

2022 London Book Fair presents Where Is My Home

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.