2022 London Book Fair presents Where Is My Home

A Story of a Cat Yearning for the Home He Left

My little girl and grandson both love this book! The story is so engaging, and they want me to read it over and over! It even kept my grandson’s attention over FaceTime!” — Docia Rice, Amazon Customer Review

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wherever our feet will take us, be it somewhere good or bad, our hearts will always yearn for home, and when the longing intensifies, we’ll always find our way back, no matter how far we are. Where Is My Home? written by Joan Romney Groves is an endearing true story of a cat named Sonic and his journey back home.

“As I read this story, it brought back memories of families who have children that have taken the wrong paths but have found their way back home after facing many hard consequences because of their choices,” says Silverhair, an Amazon customer.

“Loved the adventure this kitten had to go through to realize how much he missed home. Such a great way to teach an important principle. Thanks for the beautiful words on the back cover. — Gloria Day, Amazon Customer Review.

Joan, aside from being a mother of six and grandmother of 28, has 23 years of experience working as an elementary school teacher and has stumbled upon countless children with varying personalities. Gifted with an understanding mind and nurtured by her profession, her mission to teach children the value of empathy has developed. She hopes that her stories will become a stepping stone for the young generation toward positive character development.

Where Is My Home?

Written by Joan Romney Groves

